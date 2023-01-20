ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

DELCO Careers — West Chester University is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.

 3 days ago

West Chester University.

Enrolling more than 17,000 students, West Chester University is the largest member of the 14-institution Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Founded in 1871, WCU is a comprehensive public institution, offering a diverse range of more than 200 undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in more than 50 fields of study.

The following WCU careers are available:

Registrar Generalist

This position will consult with staff, faculty, and students regarding complex matters that affect academic records and University Policies, assist in keeping the websites and publication materials up to date, and maintain student record files. Other duties include processing transfer credit appeal and permission forms, doing front desk and reception phone coverage, among others.  

The ideal candidate will have three years of advanced clerical or para-professional work, knowledge of the basic principles and the respective standards of measurement applied within a management discipline, and the ability to perform detailed work involving written information by preparing reports of findings. Candidates should have customer service / student support experience and experience working in a fast-paced office environment. 

Learn more about the Registrar Generalist position at West Chester University.

Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology

This position will teach up to four undergraduate and/or graduate level courses per semester, engage in scholarly activities such as research, presentations, and publications, and mentor, advise, and supervise students.

The ideal candidate must have a Ph. D or Ed. D in Educational Psychology or related discipline, a record of academic scholarship, and teaching experience at K-12 and/or college level. Candidates should have specialization in approaches to educational psychology grounded in critical theory, critical pedagogy or transformative education.

Learn more about the Assistant Professor of Educational Psychology at West Chester University.

Systems Engineer

This WCU careers position will install and maintain Linux /Windows physical and virtual servers, configure and secure Apache/Nginx Web servers, and support the WCU Office365, Azure and AWS environments. Other duties include providing third level support for Help Desk tickets related to WCU systems and participating in the Information Services & Technology (IS&T) change management process.

The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/IT, MIS, engineering, or related, or at least three years of experience in a systems or network administrator role. Candidates should have Windows/Linux, Virtualization experience and Authentication, Authorization, Identity Services experience.

Learn more about the Systems Engineer position at West Chester University.

Delaware County, PA
