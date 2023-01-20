Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
How to handle a defensive personality, according to a psychologist
Here's why some people get so defensive, and how to avoid hurting someone's ego. As flawed beings with fragile egos making our way in a hostile, unpredictable world, psychologists have long recognised that we cope by deploying psychological defences. These often take the form of self-serving cognitive biases. For instance, we’re prone to the ‘better-than-average’ effect, whereby we think we’re better than most others at various skills from driving to maths; or we’ll tend to attribute other people’s successes to good luck, while seeing our own good results as a sign of innate talent.
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
A clinical psychologist says 'M3gan' is a 'cautionary tale' of how susceptible children are to forming unhealthy attachments to their screens
Child and media psychologists break down a common issue parents face — too much screen time — as it plays out in the new horror movie 'M3gan.'
womenworking.com
Letting Your Baby “Cry It Out”: What New Parents Need to Know First
Babies cry as a form of communication, seeing as though they can’t exactly voice what they’re thinking or feeling. A lot of times, this crying happens just moments after the parent lays them down for sleep after a long day. At that point, the parent can be agitated or overtired, and the crying could lead the parent to feeling “stress, exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and depression,” according to Psychology Today.
'Pseudomutuality': Why it takes so long to spot narcissistic abuse
Narcissists will often create an illusion of cohesion and perfection in order to hide the abuse from the public.
If You Want to Know if There's a Cheater in Your Life, Check the Cards
The cards don't lie...but people do!
icytales.com
How to Fix a Broken Relationship: Complete Guide with 8 Steps
You lost her and it hurts. It’s been maybe keeping you up at night, stressing you out, and you’re consumed by it. You want the broken or the damaged relationship to fix again and you don’t know how to do it. Maybe you’ve tried many different things and it hasn’t gotten the results you’ve been looking for. Perhaps you’ve taken other people’s advice.
Phys.org
Can you judge trustworthiness based on looks? New research says no
A new study from Rice University political scientist Rick Wilson and Texas A&M economist Catherine Eckel has examined the topic of trustworthiness. The article, titled "Attributions of Trust and Trustworthiness," will appear in an upcoming edition of Political Behavior. "In 2001, George W. Bush proclaimed that he looked into Vladimir...
I’m a psychologist — there are 8 body language hacks for total control over others
A psychologist and life coach on TikTok has revealed eight body language hacks that could help you take control of any situation you’re in. Francesca Tighinean — who graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s in psychology — shares psychological and life coaching insights on her TikTok account @francescapsychology, where she has 1.2 million followers and 19.8 million likes. Tighinean shared two separate videos — with 1.15 million views and 160,700 likes combined — revealing eight body language tricks to control any situation. Her first tip was standing in a “dominance display” to show you are “ready and alert” and “have...
Watching children learn how to lie
Psychologists observed young children in real time figuring out how not to tell the truth.
Woman with Tourette's explains how condition can ruin intimate moments
A woman with Tourette's syndrome has opened up about the challenges it can create when it comes to intimate moments. Thirty-year-old Anita has lived with Tourette's for as long as she can remember, and says she even had tics before she was able to speak. You can see her talk about it here:
Phys.org
Evidence of new mesoatom shapes and symmetries that occur in a special twin boundary in soft matter
New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows direct 3D experimental evidence of new mesoatom shapes and symmetries that occur in a special twin boundary in soft matter. Dr. Ned Thomas, a professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Texas A&M University,...
The True Extent of Global Warming Has Been Hidden, Scientists Warn
Increasingly tempestuous winds have been sweeping dust from Earth's deserts into our air at an increasing rate since the mid-1800s. New data suggests that this uptick has masked up to 8 percent of current global warming. Using satellite data and ground measurements, researchers detected a steady increase in these microscopic airborne particles since 1850. Soil dust in ice cores, ocean sediments, and peat bogs shows the level of mineral dust in the atmosphere grew by around 55 percent over that time. By scattering sunlight back into space and disrupting high-altitude clouds that can act like a blanket trapping warmer air below, these...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
This Viral Twitter Thread of Expert ‘Anti-Parenting’ Advice Is a Must-Read for Every Parent
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All it takes are two lines on a pregnancy test for people to start coming out of the woodwork with parenting advice. Before we even have the baby in our arms, we’re inundated with “shoulds” and “shouldn’ts” about raising them. Between the parenting books, the old wives’ tales, the Internet horror stories, and the advice of — well, pretty much anyone who’s ever had a baby, it can feel like we’re drowning in good intentions … but such an information...
Phys.org
Khanty dialects found to differ more than Slavic languages
Idalia Fedotova, researcher at HSE University and the RAS Ivannikov Institute for System Programming, examined lexical differences across Khanty dialects and found that members of this relatively small ethnic group speak three distinct languages—rather than two, as previously thought. The findings are published in Ural-Altaic Studies. The Khanty are...
Leaving the Plug In
You might be with someone that you love and care about and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the plug in the tub after taking a bath. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly leaving the plug in and it really bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
codebluehmhs.org
Everyday Issue: Too Much Screen Time on Teens
In today’s world, adolescence access to technology has skyrocketed with more and more teens owning cell phones each year. This has resulted in increased media use which have had negative consequences on those who do it too much. The first major negative effect is that many teens often feel...
Phys.org
Young chimpanzees and human teens share risk-taking behaviors
Adolescent chimpanzees share some of the same risk-taking behaviors as human teens, but they may be less impulsive than their human counterparts, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. The study gets at age-old nature/nurture questions about why adolescents take more risks: because of environment or because of biological predispositions?
boldsky.com
What Is Codependency In A Romantic Relationship? How To Tackle The Extreme Desire To Care For Your Partner
Why do we depend on others? - A very basic question that we rarely bother ourselves with. Well, Humans are social beings and at some point in our lives, we all have depended or relied on others to exist or survive, especially because we live in communities. Be it asking...
Comments / 2