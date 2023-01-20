You might be with someone that you love and care about and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner leaves the plug in the tub after taking a bath. So, what do you do if your partner is constantly leaving the plug in and it really bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

3 DAYS AGO