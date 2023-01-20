Read full article on original website
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Ants discovered to produce milk
A new study published in Nature last month was the first to describe ant pupae excreting a milk-like substance that was eaten by the larvae. The larvae were seen directly attached to the pupae with their mouthparts to consume the nutritious liquid.
On Nutrition: Is hydrogenated fat in peanut butter safe to eat?
I continue to be amazed at the pace at which nutrition science continues to evolve — and get more complicated. Along with that thought comes this question from David P. in Tucson, Arizona:. “Dear Barbara, is hydrogenated peanut butter as healthy as the nonhydrogenated kind? Hydrogenated peanut butter only...
Migrants are Damaging Food Crops - You Will See a Higher Price in Lettuce and Other Leafy Vegetables
You’ve probably seen the sky-high price for a dozen or 18 eggs at your local grocery store mainly due to the bird flu contaminating chickens. Well, you may see the same in lettuce, kale, and other food prices and it’s because of migrants.
DNA detector exposes hidden Antarctic krill
Like forensic investigators, scientists can use molecular techniques to detect evidence of Antarctic krill in seawater samples collected in the Southern Ocean. The revolutionary technology can identify Antarctic krill DNA within the alphabet soup of DNA molecules shed by numerous other marine creatures, including bacteria, other krill species, and whales.
Virus plus microplastics equal double whammy for fish health
Microplastics—tiny particles generated as plastics weather and fragment—pose a growing threat to ecosystem and human health. A new laboratory study shows these threats extend beyond direct physical or chemical impacts, revealing that the presence of microplastics increases the severity of an important viral fish disease. The lead author...
Metabolic pathway in honey bees with strong connections to winter colony losses discovered
Agricultural Research Service scientists and their Chinese colleagues have identified a specific metabolic pathway that controls how honey bees apportion their body's resources such as energy and immune response in reaction to stresses such as winter's cold temperatures, according to recently published research. This cellular pathway has the strongest connection...
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
'Rubble pile' asteroids nearly impossible to destroy, study suggests
Curtin University-led research into the durability and age of an ancient asteroid made of rocky rubble and dust, revealed significant findings that could contribute to potentially saving the planet if one ever hurtled toward Earth. The international team studied three tiny dust particles collected from the surface of ancient 500-meter-long...
How a sugar cane pathogen is gearing up a new era of antibiotic discovery
A potent plant toxin with a unique way of killing harmful bacteria has emerged as one of the strongest new antibiotic candidates in decades. The antibiotic, called albicidin, is produced by the bacterial plant pathogen Xanthomonas albilineans, which causes the devastating leaf scald disease in sugar cane. Albicidin is thought to be used by the pathogen to attack the plant, enabling its spread. It has been known for some time that albicidin is highly effective at killing bacteria including E. coli and S. aureus. These superbugs, notorious for their growing resistance to existing antibiotics, have prompted a vital need for effective new drugs.
New enzyme could mean better drugs
Just as a choreographer's notation tells a dancer to strike a particular pose, an enzyme newly discovered by Rice University scientists is able to tell specific molecules precisely how to arrange themselves, down to the angle of single hydrogen bonds. Biomolecular engineers at Rice identified a new Diels-Alderase (DAase), an...
Study reveals influence of krill availability on humpback whale pregnancies
New collaborative research led by scientists at the University of California, Santa Cruz, shows reduced krill supplies lead to fewer pregnancies in humpback whales—a finding that could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. The study, published January 15 in Global Change Biology, is based on eight years of...
Researchers pinpoint new method to help bone-producing cells make more bone
Reversing osteoporosis could one day be as easy as taking a pill. A team of Florida International University (FIU) drug development scientists has found a possible new way to counteract the effects of the disease that turns bones into honeycomb-like structures—so fragile even a cough can cause a fracture or break. The discovery, recently published in Communications Biology, is the first step toward cheaper, effective, easy-to-take treatments for osteoporosis and other diseases associated with bone loss.
Scientists identify components of the molecular clock that helps some animals shed their skin
Shrimps, flies and other animals shed their outer body covering at specific times of the year or at specific points in their life cycles through a process called molting. Working with worms, FMI researchers identified the mechanisms underlying a molecular "molting clock"—as well as several of the clock's components. The findings may help to throw light on skin development and regeneration in other animals, including mammals.
Deciphering a hay test—protein and energy
All hay is not created equal. Two major values we often judge hay quality on are protein and energy, both of which vary from year to year and between crops. So how do we use these values when deciding what and how much hay to feed?. Protein values in hay...
Oyster mushrooms release nerve gas to kill worms before eviscerating them
Oyster mushrooms growing on a farm. Deposit PhotosWe eat this fungus. But first, it eats nematodes.
How To Build A Nutrient-Dense Oat Bowl Every Morning In 3 Steps
If you want 2023 to be your healthiest year yet, you already know it starts with a good, filling breakfast. In order to get the most nutrients possible, you may think a smoothie or protein shake is the only way to check off every box—but winter doesn't always inspire a chilled beverage.
Dried vs. Fresh Fruit: Which One Is Healthier?
Not eating as much fruit as you should? You're not alone. Although the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that most people eat 2 cups of fruit daily, only 12.3% of adults are meeting that goal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are numerous reasons to...
Researchers develop targeted test for antibiotic resistance in clinical Enterobacter species
The currently used microbiological tests for colistin resistance and other antibiotic resistances do not allow accurate conclusions to be drawn regarding the spread of resistance in different Enterobacter species. This is partly because the taxonomic classification of clinical Enterobacter isolates is imprecise, and partly because the error rate in determining resistance is high.
