msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Upworthy

Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'

In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]

