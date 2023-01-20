Homeowners' cultural traits should be considered when promoting wildfire mitigation efforts, study finds

Read full article on original website
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Many healthcare workers can't identify emergency codes
Hospital emergency codes are used to swiftly alert staff to something requiring a quick response, but a recent study suggests many healthcare workers can't accurately identify them.
Children learn to read faster when given appropriate challenges, study finds
Reading is the basis for most subjects, but a lot of children struggle to master it. Every fourth Norwegian boy aged 15 does not understand a complicated text. Girls do better. But new research shows very promising results in the effort to help pupils learn to read. It is important...
Study finds that choosing a lucky CEO means bad luck for the hiring company
Seneca, the Roman stoic philosopher, wrote that "luck does not exist." Modern managerial studies take the liberty of disagreeing. Luck exists in the form of events that are beyond the control of CEOs and firms alike. Movements in oil prices and the business cycle (e.g., variations in GDP growth, and employment rate) that boost the market value of firms are a couple of examples.
More effective protected areas needed to halt biodiversity loss
Protected natural areas of the UK are struggling to halt declines in insects and spiders that have occurred over the past 30 years, according to a new study led by researchers from the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH). Nature reserves, Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), Special Areas...
Cheap sewer pipe repairs can push toxic fumes into homes and schools—here's how to lower the risk
Across the U.S., children and adults are increasingly exposed to harmful chemicals from a source few people are even aware of. It begins on a street outside a home or school, where a worker in a manhole is repairing a sewer pipe. The contractor inserts a resin-soaked sleeve into the buried pipe, then heats it, transforming the resin into a hard plastic pipe.
New hybrid catalyst could help decarbonization and make ethylene production more sustainable
A new hybrid catalyst converts carbon dioxide into ethylene in one pot. The catalyst was developed by scientists from Ames National Laboratory, Iowa State University, University of Virginia, and Columbia University. This catalyst supports the world net-zero carbon initiative by using carbon dioxide (CO2) as a feedstock for efficient ethylene production powered by electricity.
Endangered Amami rabbit disperses seeds for non-photosynthetic plant, reveals study
The iconic yet endangered Amami rabbit (Pentalagus furnessi) has been shown to play a key role in seed dispersal for the non-photosynthetic plant Balanophora yuwanensis. This discovery, made by Professor Suetsugu Kenji and graduate student Mr. Hashiwaki Hiromu of Kobe University's Graduate School of Science, sheds light on the previously unknown ecological role of the world's only dark-furred wild rabbit.
Hold up, y'all: Slow-speaking states survey sells US language patterns short, linguists say
Speech differs greatly throughout the U.S., including how quickly people speak. Some people elongate their words, while others speak much more quickly. Preply, an e-learning company, took data from two previous studies and ranked speakers in all 50 states and compiled a list of fast to slow speakers measured in syllables per second.
Microbes could be used by farmers as natural fertilizer for poor soil
A study published in The ISME Journal identified 522 genomes of archaea and bacteria associated with the roots and soil of two plant species native to the Brazilian montane savanna ecoregion known as campos rupestres ("rocky meadows"). Hundreds of microorganisms hitherto unknown to science were identified, showing that the ecoregion is a biodiversity hotspot and that many new organisms have yet to be described and classified in Brazil.
A mutant plant with a counting disability
The newly discovered dyscalculia mutant of the Venus flytrap has lost its ability to count electrical impulses. Würzburg researchers reveal the cause of the defect. The carnivorous Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) can count to five: This discovery by Würzburg biophysicist Professor Rainer Hedrich caused a worldwide excitement in 2016. But how does the plant count?
Novel method helps recover obscured images
A novel method that produces a clear image by using a simple cost-effective random scattering medium in real time could help overcome problems of obscured images. When light passes through a light-scattering material, it is diffused rather than absorbed, which means a clear image of the source object is lost. Scattering media include clouds, which poses problems for Earth-based astronomy, and body tissue, which affects medical imaging.
Researchers develop targeted test for antibiotic resistance in clinical Enterobacter species
The currently used microbiological tests for colistin resistance and other antibiotic resistances do not allow accurate conclusions to be drawn regarding the spread of resistance in different Enterobacter species. This is partly because the taxonomic classification of clinical Enterobacter isolates is imprecise, and partly because the error rate in determining resistance is high.
Experts and educators discuss the challenges posed by the viral AI tool ChatGPT
The education community is split on a new artificial intelligence technology gaining widespread notice. With ChatGPT, users may write in a query or task, and the programme will generate a response meant to look and sound human. Billion-plus Internet texts were used to teach it how to read and write.
Team develops strategy to regulate light absorption behaviors of titanium oxo clusters
A research team has improved the solar energy absorption of titanium oxo clusters. Their work demonstrates an effective strategy for regulating the light absorption behaviors of these clusters by importing electron-rich heterometals. These results have potential applications in the field of solar energy where solar conversion currently faces certain limitations.
Work ability is influenced by physical fitness, social life and cognitive functions: Study
Due to demographic change, it is becoming increasingly important to maintain the working capacity of aging workforces. In a recent study, researchers from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environments and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) therefore investigated the relationship between changing lifestyle factors, cognitive functions and their influence on work ability. The results show that the ability to work is influenced by various factors in the course of working life.
NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley
In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
No 'one size fits all' heather management method for protecting carbon-rich peatlands
A major study has provided answers to the ways in which heather-dominated peatland can be managed, with a number of methods to choose from to help tackle the impacts of climate change and biodiversity losses. Researchers at the University of York have completed 10 years of a 20-year study that...
Examining SIRT6 regulation as a key component of aging
Anti-aging creams, shakes, exercises, you name it, you can read about it online. However, what does science have to say about aging? Ben-Gurion University of the Negev life sciences researcher Dr. Debra Toiber has uncovered what seems to be a key preventive measure of DNA breakdown, which many believe causes aging and neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Toiber has been focused on a protein called SIRT6, and she has discovered that it seems to have remarkable properties. Its absence seems to downgrade DNA repair significantly.
