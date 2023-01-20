Read full article on original website
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Microsoft under fire for hosting private Sting concert for its execs in Davos the night before announcing mass layoffs
The tech giant’s party in the exclusive Swiss ski resort was labeled “seriously bad executive symbolism.”
Digital Trends
Google turns to AI as it lays off 12,000 employees
Google now has plans to step up its introduction of AI products in the wake of highly popular technology competition, such as the AI chatbot ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, according to The New York Times. Google, which is run by the parent company Alphabet has been cautious about adding artificial...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Google staff sent each other memes about layoffs to console each other and created spreadsheets to track firings, report says
After mass layoffs, Google employees sent memes to console each other and organized virtual or in-person meetings, per CNBC.
Home Depot co-founder warns the ‘woke generation’ is ignoring the economy’s ‘bottom line’
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus calls out the "woke" generation fueling a "socialistic society" instead of focusing on improving the economy's "bottom line."
Cloudflare's CEO says he is 'kind of excited' about an upcoming recession for these 4 reasons
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince is looking on the bright side of a potential recession, pointing out positives, including a potential startup boom.
Alphabet, Google's parent company, joins the wave of layoffs. 12,000 employees will be affected
More than 300,000 layoffs have been confirmed in the technology industry, where companies such as Amazon, Meta, Coinbase, BlackRock, Twitter, among others, have been laying off thousands of employees since 2022.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
Google and Microsoft laying off thousands of workers
Google is not the only tech company letting employees go. Microsoft is laying off ten thousand workers according to a security filing on Wednesday.
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Google’s Parent Company Alphabet to Lay Off 12,000 Due to ‘Different Economic Reality’
Google’s parent company Alphabet has announced layoffs that will affect 12,000 employees, as CEO Sundar Pichai revealed in a blog post on Friday while acknowledging an economic downturn that has also prompted multiple other tech and media companies to gut their workforces. “Over the past two years we’ve seen...
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
One of Microsoft's biggest competitors is now part-owned by the Chinese government
Tencent is one of the world's biggest tech companies, and the Chinese government has now taken a controlling stake in the company.
