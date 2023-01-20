Read full article on original website
8 Bit Adventures 2 - Official Launch Trailer
8-Bit Adventures 2 will be available on PC on January 31, 2023, and will be available later in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Get another look at this upcoming game in this launch trailer and get ready to embark on an adventure.
Paladins - Official Nyx, Queen of the Abyss: Champion Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest Paladins trailer to see the champion reveal for Nyx, Queen of the Abyss. The character is coming to the free-to-play, class-based first-person shooter in February 2023.
Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 7 - Dark Emblem. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in that chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
SteamWorld Build - Official Announcement Trailer
Take a look at the announcement trailer for SteamWorld Build, an upcoming game coming to PC and consoles in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. In SteamWorld Build, you create a mining town from the ground up and dig deep in search of ancient technology, which your citizens will need to flee their perishing planet. But know that in the depths you’ll find both treasure and mortal threats - be prepared!
Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date and Details
Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion promises not only a new Campaign and the return of Legendary mode, but the debut of a new Lightfall Raid. Will you and your fellow Guardians race to claim the title of being the World First to complete this newest raid?. On this page of IGN's...
Starter Guide
Combat: Learn the ins and outs of the battle system when exploring the various Dungeons in The TV World. Status: See what stats do what. Social Qualities: Knowledge is power, and it can help you open new dialogue choices! See what each quality does and how to boost them. Spending...
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Cost More to Make Than The Witcher 3's DLC
CD Projekt Red allocated more budget to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion than any previous DLC, meaning it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's hefty Blood and Wine expansion. As reported by Polish outlet Parkiet (and spotted by Eurogamer), CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty to have the...
Game Scoop! 706: Real Mature, Video Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing all the gory details on upcoming M-rated games. They also talk Final Fantasy and Resident Evil. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The Classics Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Berlin The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "Apex Predator." Only kill the targets. No...
How to Solve Mystic Lock Tile Puzzles
Mystic Lock Chests in Forspoken contain a slider-based puzzle that can range in difficulty and often require quite a bit of patience in order to successfully complete them. Thankfully, if you're having trouble solving these puzzles, our Mystic Lock guide details everything you need to know about solving troublesome puzzles, as well as providing some handy tips and tricks that can make solving them much easier.
Feats Challenges - Berlin
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Berlin level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Berlin Feats Challenges. The Wurst Delivery. Description: Deliver food to the bikers. How to accomplish:...
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Reveal Secrets From the New Trailer
With a new trailer dropping for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, IGN sat down with with the writer-directors of the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, to learn all manner of D&D trivia, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and secrets hidden in the new footage. You can hear them commentate over the trailer in real time by watching the breakdown video, or keep scrolling to read what they had to say.
How to Promote Units
In Fire Emblem, units can grow in power as they increase in level when earning experience. After a certain point, you can promote them to a higher class which will unlock new skills, weapons, and stat bonuses. This page includes information on how to promote units to new classes in Fire Emblem Engage.
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Saphir is one of the playable and recruitable Unit Characters of Fire Emblem Engage. A warrior from Brodia. She is a dauntless and determined seeker of truth. Personal Skill: Will to Win - If unit's HP is at 50% or less at start of combat, grants Hit/Avo +20 during combat.
Emblem Sigurd
Canter Unit can move 2 spaces after acting. Inheritable Skill. Override Use to attack and move through a line of adjacent foes. Sword/lance only. Engage Skill. Ridersbane (Weapon) Lance wielded by Emblem Sigurd. Effective: Cavalry. Engage Weapon. Lance Power 1 Grants Atk+2 at a cost of Avo-10 when using a...
IPCA Tech Locations
This page of the Days Gone guide details where to find the IPCA Tech. All 18 pieces of IPCA Tech are required to craft the Unknown NERO Weapon. 1: At Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint, on a burned corpse inside a tent. 2. Southeast of Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint, just...
Radiant Sparks
Dash for glory and gold in the Genshin Impact Radiant Sparks event! This sub-event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and puts a fast-paced spin on Genshin's usual coin-collecting races. Looking for more to do? Check out our Genshin Impact 3.4 Events overview!. Radiant Sparks Overview and How to Start.
All Chongqing Challenges
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Challenges you can accomplish while exploring the city of Chongqing during the Chongqing - End Of An Era Mission Stories. Looking for a specific one? Simply click on one of the links in the grid below and it'll...
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 6: Damned If You Do...
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to use Tanta Sila's Zip spell, celebrate Frey's victory over Sila with the people of Cipal, and fight off the Breakzombies that attack the city. 00:00 - Intro. 00:08 - Cutscene: To Save Many. 03:16 - Sila's Zip Spell. 05:45 - Back...
Emblem Marth
Perceptive If the unit initiates combat, grants Avo+15 during combat. Avo increases with high Spd. Inheritable Skill. Divine Speed Unit performs an extra attack at 50% damage in combat. Engage Skill. Lodestar Rush Use to launch 7 consecutive sword attacks at 30% damage. Adjacent foe only. Engage Attack. Rapier (Weapon)...
