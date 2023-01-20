Read full article on original website
South Carolina’s Supreme Court Becomes First Top State Judiciary to Strike Down Abortion Law After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
Supreme Court Report Sparks Suspicions About Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito
The U.S. Supreme Court said that its probe was unable to identify who leaked the draft opinion of the Dobbs decision last summer, but its conclusion has sparked some suspicions that the investigation failed to vet the justices on the bench. On Thursday, the Supreme Court released an unsigned statement...
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Vice President Kamala Harris to speak in Florida for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Tallahassee Sunday to give a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During her media briefing Wednesday, White house Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Kamala Harris swipes at DeSantis using his 'vanguard of freedom' quote, on the governor's home turf, as she announces new moves on abortion pill
Harris made the remarks in Tallahassee on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and as DeSantis could be just months away from declaring a presidential run.
VP Harris gives speech Sunday in Tallahassee to commemorate Roe v. Wade
United States of America Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech in Tallahassee Sunday 50 years to the day Roe v. Wade decision on abortion by the United States Supreme Court.
Biden heads for Rehoboth Beach for the weekend — not Wilmington home where secret docs found
WASHINGTON – President Biden is trying to distance himself from the scandal brewing over classified documents found at his Wilmington, Del. home — so he’s going to his Rehoboth Beach house instead. The 80-year-old president will spend yet another weekend in his home state, but this time he’s opting for the wealthy beach community located about 90 miles away from his main house in Delaware’s largest city. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden has made 52 trips to Wilmington, spending all or part of 164 days at his residence there, according to a tally by The Post. By contrast, Biden has largely...
Kamala Harris announces actions to protect abortion access on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Kamala Harris marked the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on Sunday with a speech in Tallahassee, Florida. During her remarks, Harris announced that President Joe Biden will sign a presidential memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion for women across the country as she spoke about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights.
What’s changed in the 50 years since Roe v. Wade? Everything — and nothing | Opinion
The right to an abortion in North Carolina is in grave danger, half a century after Roe v. Wade declared it safe.
Anti-abortion advocates hold annual March for Life rally for first time since Roe reversal
WASHINGTON — Anti-abortion advocates descended on the National Mall in downtown Washington, D.C., on Friday for the annual March for Life rally, marking the event's 50th anniversary with the first march since the Supreme Court overturned the ruling that protected the right to an abortion nationwide. The mood was...
Opinion: On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, I can't stop thinking about how abortion changed my life
I still remember what it was like to be a young woman in a time when malfunctioning birth control could destroy one's future, writes Claudia Dreifus. Today, for the first time in half a century, one hears stories that echo experiences in the bad old days.
50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade sparks political debate
ROANOKE, Va. – In the center of a polarized political debate stands Roe v. Wade. The landmark case on privacy and in turn, a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion would have turned 50 Sunday if it hadn’t been overturned in June. Kathryn Huntress helped organize the...
