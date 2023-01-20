“Treat Yourself Promotion – Daily Sweepstakes”: Official Rules
"Click here to enter the Treat Yourself Sweepstakes January 23-27, 2023 Click here to find out where to watch Wake Up With Cheddar OFFICIAL RULES NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL U.S. LAWS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. AFFIDAVIT OF ELIGIBILITY / RELEASE OF LIABILITY / PRIZE ACCEPTANCE FORM MAY BE REQUIRED. BY ENTERING THESE SWEEPSTAKES, ENTRANT AGREES TO THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS: 1. SPONSOR: The Treat Yourself promotion – Daily Sweepstakes (the “ Promotion ”) are sponsored and administered by Altice USA News, Inc., doing business as Cheddar News (“ Sponsor ”), with its principal place of business at 1 State Street, New York, NY 10004. The Promotion consists of daily sweepstakes (a “Daily Sweepstakes” ), each of which shall be deemed a separate individual sweepstakes governed by these official rules. 2. ENTRY PERIOD: The overall Promotion begins at 12:00:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Monday January 23, 2023 and ends at 11:59:00 PM ET on [Friday, January 27, 2023] (“ Promotion Period ”). A Daily Sweepstakes shall be conducted each day of the Promotion Period. Eastern Time shall control for all purposes of the Promotion. Sponsor’s clock shall be the official timekeeper for the Promotion. Each Daily Sweepstakes is governed by these Official Rules and is subject to all applicable U.S. Federal, State, and Local laws, and is void where prohibited. 3. ELIGIBILITY: Each Daily Sweepstakes is open to those individuals who are U.S. citizens and legal residents at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility may be required. Daily Sweepstakes are NOT open to any of the following: (i) current employees, officers, or directors of Sponsor or any of its affiliates or (ii) any of such persons’ immediate family members (spouse, parents, children, siblings or grandchildren), other family members (spouses of siblings, children and grandchildren) and members of the same household (whether related or not). 4. ENTRY: Each Daily Sweepstakes consists of a random drawing associated with each day of the Promotion Period (each, a “Sweepstakes Day” ). Each Sweepstakes Day, Sponsor will announce that Sweepstakes Day’s prize and “secret word” during Sponsor’s Wake Up with Cheddar program broadcast on its Cheddar News network. Along with the “secret word,” Sponsor will display a QR code and announce a URL, each of which will take any eligible entrant (“ Entrant ”) to the online entry form of the Promotion website. An Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes Day’s drawing by visiting the Promotion website and submitting the online entry form. All entry forms must be filled out completely and truthfully. Failure to complete the entry form and provide truthful and pertinent information may result in disqualification from the Daily Sweepstakes. Disqualification is in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Upon submitting the entry form, an Entrant will receive one (1) entry into the drawing for that Sweepstakes Day (an “ Entry ”). Limit of one (1) Entry by an Entrant for each Sweepstakes Day. Entries by the same individual more than the limit stated herein will be disqualified. Entering or attempting to enter the Promotion multiple times in one Sweepstakes Day though the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit Entries is prohibited and all such Entries will be deemed void and disqualified. All Entries become the property of Sponsor upon receipt and will not be acknowledged or returned. Entrants are prohibited from submitting in the registration form any content that is defamatory, obscene, inappropriate, or contains content owned by a third party and any such Entry will be disqualified. Information collected as part of the Promotion is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. Without limiting anything in such Privacy Policy, by submitting an Entry, Entrant further agrees that (i) Sponsor may provide information collected by it as part of the Entry process (including without limitation Entrant’s name, street address and email) to the third parties providing the Prizes for the Promotion (“Partners”), and (ii) Partners may use such information to (a) arrange for fulfillment of Prizes with each winner, and (b) send Entrant promotional communications regarding Partners’ products or services. 5. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Within three (3) business days of each Sweepstakes Day, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner selected in a random drawing from among all eligible Entries received on the associated Sweepstakes Day. A potential winner becomes a “winner” only after verification of eligibility by Sponsor. Winners will be notified via email by Sponsor to claim their prize. Only one winning Entry per Entrant will be selected regardless of how many Entries were submitted on behalf of the Entrant. Decisions about the winner are final and binding in all matters relating to the drawing. 6. PRIZES: Each Sweepstakes Day, Sponsor will announce that Sweepstakes Day’s prize during Sponsor’s Wake Up with Cheddar program broadcast on its Cheddar News network. Each winner will receive the Prize associated with its Sweepstakes Day. The Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of Prizes will be set forth on the Promotion’s website. Prizes have no cash value and may not be exchanged for cash or credit. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitutions are allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if a Prize listed is unavailable. 7. NOTIFICATION: The Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winners via the contact information provided by the Entrants in the entry forms. A potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability and Publicity Release (collectively, the " Affidavit ") to claim the Prize. In the event a potential winner: (a) cannot be reached for whatever after a reasonable effort has been exerted or does not respond to Sponsor’s notification within a reasonable time or an Affidavit is not timely returned; (b) declines or cannot accept, receive or use the Prize for any reason; (c) is found to be ineligible to enter the Daily Sweepstakes or receive the Prize; (d) cannot or does not comply with the Official Rules, or (e) fails to fulfill the Affidavit-related obligations, the potential winner may be disqualified from the Promotion and an alternate potential winner may be selected, at Sponsor's sole discretion, from among the other eligible Entries received. If a Prize is unclaimed by a winner for any reason, Sponsor will have no obligation to award compensation in lieu thereof and Sponsor will have no further obligation to the winner. 8. PUBLICITY AND RELEASE: By entering a Daily Sweepstakes, unless prohibited by law, each Entrant consents to Sponsor and any of its designees using and/or publishing (a) the Entrant’s name, photo, likeness, and voice, (b) testimonials, opinions, statements made by the Entrant regarding the Promotion or Sponsor, and/or (c) other information submitted as part of the Entry, including any photos, worldwide and in perpetuity for any and all purposes including but not limited to, advertising, trade and/or promotion on behalf of Sponsor, in any form of media, now known or hereafter devised, including, but not limited to, print, TV, radio, electronic, cable, or Internet, each without further limitation, restriction, compensation, consideration, notice, review or approval. Entrant may be required to provide a signed release acknowledging such consent. Furthermore, by entering, all participants and/or entrants agree to release Sponsor and Partner from and against all claims and damages arising in connection with each entrant’s participation and/or entry in the Promotion and/or his/her receipt or use of any element of the Prize awarded in this Promotion including any injury or harm resulting from any use of the Prize related thereto. 9. DISPUTES/LIABILITY: EACH ENTRANT AGREES THAT THIS PROMOTION SHALL BE GOVERNED BY THE LAWS OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND EXCLUSIVELY BY STATE OR FEDERAL COURTS SITUATED IN NEW YORK, (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS' FEES, (C) NO PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES, MAY BE AWARDED, AND (D) ENTRANT HEREBY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM SPECIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE SUCH DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR INCREASED. 10. GENERAL: By entering a Daily Sweepstakes, the Entrant represents and warrants that he/she will: (1) fully comply with these Official Rules and all applicable law, and (2) indemnify and hold the Sponsor and its affiliates, and each of their respective employees, agents and representatives (the “ Sponsor Parties ”) harmless from and against any loss, liability, claim, demand, damages, costs and expenses, including reasonable attorney's fees, (“ Loss ”) arising out of or relating to any violation of these Official Rules, any applicable laws, or any rights of any third party by the Entrant. The Sponsor Parties are not responsible for late or incomplete Entries or for technical failures of any kind that may limit the ability to participate, or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the Entries in the Promotion. If for any reason one or more Daily Sweepstakes is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, the Sponsor shall have the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the applicable Daily Sweepstake(s). Sponsor is not responsible if any Prize cannot be awarded due to delivery cancellations, delays or other interruptions due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control. By accepting a Prize, each winner acknowledges and agrees that (a) the winner will be responsible for any applicable taxes and may receive an IRS 1099 form for the value of the Prize, and (b) the winner will absolve, defend and indemnify the Sponsor Parties from any and all third party Losses resulting from winner’s receipt of, handling of and/or use of the Prize. Each Prize must be accepted as awarded and each Prize is awarded "AS IS" with no warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied. The depiction of the Prize in any advertising or promotional materials may not be identical to the one awarded to a winner. All expenses and costs associated with a Prize not expressly stated as part of the Prize package described above are the responsibility solely of the winner of that Prize. 11. Winners List: A winners list may be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope, with request for said list, to: Cheddar News, 1 State Street, Floor 26, New York, NY 10004, Attn: Marketing Department/Promotions. "
