kjluradio.com

Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom

A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL DEBATE SQUAD COMPETES ON WARRENSBURG TOURNAMENT

The Marshall High School Debate Squad competed in the Warrensburg Tournament recently, and had several individuals place in the top five in their categories. -Michell Lin placed first in Lincoln-Douglas Debate,. -Eliza Papreck and Garrett Bristow placed fourth in Public Forum Debate,. -Eliza Papreck placed second in Regular Poetry Reading,
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION

Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

“MATTER OF BALANCE” CLASS TO BE OFFERED AT MARSHALL SENIOR CENTER

A course designed to alleviate fear of falling for older adults will be offered free at the Marshall Senior Center beginning Monday, January 23, 2023. The MU Extension is offering the eight week course at the center in partnership with Care Connection for Aging Services, which operates the senior center.
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZE AMENDMENT TO FIRE SURVEY

The Sedalia City Council authorized an amendment to a professional services agreement between the city and Hoefer Welker, LLC, during its most recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city is having the study done to help design a new fire station. The council realized the city would need to build two new fire stations instead of one.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY

An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

