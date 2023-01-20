Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Reckless driver destroys access to Marshall middle school classroom
A careless driver causes a long day of work Sunday at a middle school in Marshall. Marshall Public Schools announced on social media Sunday morning that someone had driven through a wooden handicap ramp to their 5th grade trailer on Vest Street before coming to rest in a neighboring yard.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL DEBATE SQUAD COMPETES ON WARRENSBURG TOURNAMENT
The Marshall High School Debate Squad competed in the Warrensburg Tournament recently, and had several individuals place in the top five in their categories. -Michell Lin placed first in Lincoln-Douglas Debate,. -Eliza Papreck and Garrett Bristow placed fourth in Public Forum Debate,. -Eliza Papreck placed second in Regular Poetry Reading,
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES FOUR LIFE-SAVING DEVICES FROM BOTHWELL FOUNDATION
Members of Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department for deputy vehicles. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes the heart rhythm and when appropriate, it delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore its normal rhythm.
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
“MATTER OF BALANCE” CLASS TO BE OFFERED AT MARSHALL SENIOR CENTER
A course designed to alleviate fear of falling for older adults will be offered free at the Marshall Senior Center beginning Monday, January 23, 2023. The MU Extension is offering the eight week course at the center in partnership with Care Connection for Aging Services, which operates the senior center.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANNOUNCES CATCH AND KEEP FISHING AT LIBERTY PARK POND IN SEDALIA
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked rainbow trout at Liberty Park Pond in Sedalia in the fall of 2022 and anglers can begin catch and keep fishing beginning on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Trout are not native to Missouri, but can survive in cooler winter temperatures. MDC stocks trout...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZE AMENDMENT TO FIRE SURVEY
The Sedalia City Council authorized an amendment to a professional services agreement between the city and Hoefer Welker, LLC, during its most recent meeting. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city is having the study done to help design a new fire station. The council realized the city would need to build two new fire stations instead of one.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A funeral has been announced for the University of Missouri student who was found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. Samuel Clemons, 21, was identified by police earlier this week. Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences, UM System President Mun Choi said in a The post Funeral services scheduled for MU student found dead in fire pit appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff Incident And Arrest Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report of incidents and arrests for January includes:. January 18 deputies responded to Wheeling for a fire at vacant apartments near the fire station. An incident report was completed and turned over to Missouri Fire Marshal. January 18 about 10:11 a.m. LCSO responded to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
CoMo man shot to death at the Lake
Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
KCTV 5
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment. Tommy is 16 years old, has developed two tumors in less than a year, and has an officer fighting to make sure he gets the care he needs. AMBER Alert canceled: Police locate missing 8-month-old girl, look for suspect.
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BILLS ACCEPTING NEW STREET AND TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP AT FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL
The Boonville City Council accepted bills accepting Greenside Drive into the City of Boonville and the transfer of ownership of Barracks A and D to the Boonville Community Development Corporation during a recent meeting. Greenside Drive, which was built by a developer will be accepted into the Fox Hollow Subdivision...
kmmo.com
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Comments / 0