This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor. It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
The 25 hottest new restaurants in Tampa Bay right now, according to Yelp
Sure, we love letting readers know about new places to eat around Tampa Bay, but sometimes you need to hear from someone else, and Yelp reviewers will certainly let you know. So, here are a few of the newest and hottest restaurants in Tampa Bay, according to Yelpers. 3.5 out...
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
I’m A New Grandparent — The First 3 Places In Florida I’m Taking My Granddaughter
A little miracle in my life has changed my travel patterns. Her name is Layla, and we were already planning our first grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, and baby taste of grand-travel 2 months in. My son and his wife had their sights set on a beach vacation in December to...
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available
Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical Garden
A Florida witness at Miami reported watching a silent, V-shaped object with two red lights hovering over a nearby park at 7:48 p.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida supermarket location in Bradenton, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public.
