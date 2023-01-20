ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buckle up: Several temperature swings forecast this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a string of days with warmer-than-normal temperatures, Tampa Bay is in store for an up-and-down week of rising and falling temperatures. An early-morning cold front brought a line of showers and storms to Tampa Bay early Monday morning, but now cooler air has already started to push in from the north. As high pressure builds in from the southern Plains, the northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-upper 60s Monday afternoon despite partly cloudy skies.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available

Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
Major discount grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

A major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Florida supermarket location in Bradenton, according to the company's website. However, the store is already open to the public.
