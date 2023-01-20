Read full article on original website
Related
Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study suggests
Though it may sound alarming, researchers say this likely isn't the first time this has happened.
Click2Houston.com
Time's Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund
NEW YORK – The Golden Globes carpet typically glitters with crystal-studded gowns in pastel hues, but it looked different in January 2018: The ballgowns were black, and the night's key accessory was a pin that read “Time's Up.” Onstage, Oprah Winfrey brought guests to their feet with a warning to powerful abusers: “Their time is up!”
Comments / 0