wtaq.com
Phoenix streaks
The Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team hopes to start another winning streak while the men are determined to end a long losing streak. On Friday, the Lady Phoenix saw their 11 game run come to an end with a 63-60 loss to Youngstown State at the Kress Center but they bounced back on Sunday afternoon, beating Robert Morris 71-54. After a tight first half with 15 lead changes, Green Bay never lost a four point halftime lead by steadily pulling away. Sydney Levy pumped in a season high 21 points with Bailey Butler adding 16. Julia Hartwig had a solid all around game scoring 8 points, pulling down 5 rebounds and dishing out a team high six assists, finishing an impressive +22 in 23 minutes of play. GB improved to 15-4 on the season, 8-2 in the Horizon League, in a three-way tie for the conference lead at the halfway point. Youngstown beat Milwaukee Sunday 61-51 and Northern Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 73-69 to create the three way logjam between the Phoenix, Penguins and Vikings. The Lady Phoenix will host Milwaukee on Thursday night.
wtaq.com
Silver Knights
Two members of the St. Norbert Men’s Hockey team are bringing home silver medals from the World University Games that wrapped up in Lake Placid, New York over the weekend. Brendan Mark and Michael McChesney wore the red, white and blue and appeared in all seven tournament games. The US squad reached the final where they bowed to Canada 7-2 in the gold medal game on Sunday.
wtaq.com
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
wtaq.com
NE Wisconsin Reacts To California Mass Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Business Owners Pessimistic on Economy, but Remain Hopeful for an Upturn
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state’s economy will enter a recession this year. That’s the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. “I firmly believe that we’re already in a recession and we have been...
wtaq.com
KCEDC revives Ag Career Days, farm career-exploration experience for students
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – Ag Career Days, a two-day, farm career-exploration experience for all seventh- and eighth-grade students from five Northeast Wisconsin school districts, returns on April 18-19, 2023, at Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy farm in Kewaunee. Presented by the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC), the free event is expected to draw roughly 900 students from the Algoma, Denmark, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door school districts. Parochial and home-schooled students are invited to participate.
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
wtaq.com
Ice Conditions a Concern as Mild Winter Continues
SHAWANO LAKE (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ice conditions may be a concern for ice fishermen in Northeast Wisconsin. Despite the mild winter dozens of shanties still covered the east end of Shawano Lake on Friday. Brett Milhans was out there. “I’ve been on a few other lakes this year, and haven’t...
wtaq.com
No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case
MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Investigating Sunday Night Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is investigating a shooting on Appleton’s Southside. On January 22, 2023, at 8:06 p.m., Appleton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a male found bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers responded and located a 56-year-old Appleton man with significant injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
wtaq.com
Manitowoc Police Looking for Information on Two Vehicle Accident
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) — The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with regards to a two-vehicle accident. On January 22 at approximately 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Blvd. and N. 11th St. A grey Dodge Neon...
wtaq.com
Neenah Murder Trial Is Scheduled
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a...
wtaq.com
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
wtaq.com
Not Guilty Plea in Fond du Lac County Fentanyl Bust
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show.
wtaq.com
Year of the Rabbit: Chinese New Year Celebration Held at Local College
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Fox Valley Technical College hosted a Chinese New Year event on Saturday with the new year officially beginning on Sunday. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association put on the “Hop to the Future Celebration” to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. Guests enjoyed...
wtaq.com
Woman Convicted in Mail Fraud and Theft Case; Could Face More Charges
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
