Nashville, TN

FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter

What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Latest Titans coaching news could solve major issue in 2023

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are planning to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as the team’s next defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2005 NFL Draft and spent...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals Stadium Video

To the frustration of Cincinnati Bengals fans, the Buffalo Bills will host Sunday's second-round playoff matchup. Although the NFL will move the AFC Championship Game to Atlanta if the Bills advance to play the Kansas City Chiefs, they didn't make any alterations for this Divisional Round bout. The ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

NFL Championship Round Odds: Eagles, Chiefs Open As Slight Favorites

The NFL’s final four is set, and if the opening odds are any indication, conference championship weekend is going to be one to remember. We will know the Super LVII combatants by late Sunday night, with the NFC title being settled between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles before the AFC crown is handed out at Kansas City where the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the nightcap.

