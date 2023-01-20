Read full article on original website
A new method to grow 2D materials paves the way for 2D transistors
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. Forward-looking: An international team of scientists have published research on a novel way to grow 2D materials using a method that could bring 2D transistor-based electronics to market sooner rather than later. Moore's...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
Futurism
Traveling Faster Than Light Would Mean Experiencing Multiple Timelines Simultaneously
An international team of physicists has cooked up with a new theory that could allow for objects to travel faster than the speed of light — and while they say it wouldn't technically violate the laws of physics, it would lead to phenomena so mind-bending that it'd make the end of "Interstellar" look normal.
Mysterious radio signal captured from most distant galaxy could reveal secrets about the early universe
ASTRONOMERS have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy so far. The radio signal captured was found to have a wavelength of 21cm line, researchers from Montreal and India revealed in a new study. This signal came from the most distant known galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630 and may help researchers...
Phys.org
How incorporation of water molecules into layered materials impacts ion storage capability
Investigating the interplay between the structure of water molecules that have been incorporated into layered materials such as clays and the configuration of ions in such materials has long proved a great experimental challenge. But researchers have now used a technique elsewhere commonly used to measure extremely tiny masses and molecular interactions at the nano level to observe these interactions for the first time.
Researchers demonstrate improved system that "sees" humans through walls using Wi-Fi signals
A hot potato: George Orwell's vision of Big Brother is more or less a reality. While most regions of the world do not quite fit the dystopian paradigm set in his novel '1984', you would be hard-pressed to find an urban place on Earth that did not have cameras watching your every move. What Orwell did not imagine in his premonitory novel is that Big Brother's eyes would one day have x-ray vision.
Scientists Are Getting Eerily Good at Using WiFi to 'See' People Through Walls in Detail
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University developed a method for detecting the three dimensional shape and movements of human bodies in a room, using only WiFi routers. To do this, they used DensePose, a system for mapping all of the pixels on the surface of a human body in a photo. DensePose was developed by London-based researchers and Facebook’s AI researchers. From there, according to their recently-uploaded preprint paper published on arXiv, they developed a deep neural network that maps WiFi signals’ phase and amplitude sent and received by routers to coordinates on human bodies.
A breakthrough system can see through walls by using Wi-Fi routers
Researchers have been working on ways to “see” people without using cameras or expensive LiDAR hardware for years. In 2013, a team of researchers at MIT found a way to use cell phone signals to see through walls. In 2018, another MIT team used WiFi to detect people in another room and translate their movements into walking stick figures. Now, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Waterloo are advancing our ability to see through walls using WiFi.
techxplore.com
A method to enable robotic paper folding based on deep learning and physics simulations
To tackle different real-world tasks, robots should be able to handle and manipulate a variety of objects and materials, including paper. While roboticists have successfully improved the ability of humanoid robots or robotic grippers to handle several materials, paper folding remains a rarely explored topic within the robotics community. A...
techxplore.com
Doubling the capacity of iron oxide-type cathodes for cost-effective Li-ion batteries
A research group has demonstrated a high-energy lithium-ion (Li-ion) cathode, potentially paving the way for cost-effective, safe and high-capacity Li-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics and electric vehicles, and will play a prominent role in charging a sustainable future. But Li-ion batteries rely on transition metals such as cobalt and nickel. And supplies of these expensive materials are limited to a handful of countries. Developing transition metals from earth-abundant elements is therefore a critical task for scientists.
US agency to build AI-powered digital twin of Earth’s atmosphere
The U.S. state agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), wants to transform how the weather is reported. Their goal is to make the data look more like the way people see weather, in a 3D visual, and they have asked Colorado-based aerospace company Lockheed Martin to help them in this lofty task, according to a report by 9News published on Monday.
yankodesign.com
This paper-thin solar cell could bring solar power to any surface
Solar energy is finally becoming more common these days, with some homes even using them for a big part of their overall consumption. The common conception about solar panels, however, takes for granted that this form severely limits where they can be used, which is often only on rooftops or large flat surfaces. In order to truly make solar power a more common technology, it should be more ubiquitous and more applicable to a variety of designs. This goes beyond merely having portable solar panels that are still clunky and inconvenient to use everywhere. This research achievement solves that problem by making a solar cell that’s so thin and lightweight that it can be put on almost any surface, including fabrics.
supplychainquarterly.com
AIDC provider Barcoding Inc. goes mobile by acquiring an AGV vendor
Data capture and analytics provider Barcoding Inc. is going mobile, announcing today that it has acquired the automated guided vehicle (AGV) vendor Fred Automation Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Baltimore-based Barcoding said the acquisition will help it to target both manufacturing facilities and warehouses that have repeatable material handling processes.
From film to forensics, here’s how lidar laser systems are helping us visualize the world
A movie production ongoing. DEPOSIT PHOTOSThe technology is being applied in wacky and unexpected ways.
3DPrint.com
3D Printed Prosthetics: The Prosthetics and Orthotics Podcast on 3DPrint.com
If you follow me on social media, you may have noticed that, in addition to the 3DPOD, I participate in another podcast series, The Prosthetics and Orthotics Podcast, with Brent Wright, a Certified Orthotist and Prosthetist (CP BOC/O). Additive manufacturing (AM) and the world of prosthetics and orthotics seem to be on a collision course. Could this lead to better care? More functional prosthetics? Or is it just a passing trend? Join us on our journey, so that we can explore this together. You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Buzzsprout. You can also sign up for the RSS feed here.
techxplore.com
Scientists unveil least costly carbon capture system to date
The need for technology that can capture, remove and repurpose carbon dioxide grows stronger with every CO2 molecule that reaches Earth's atmosphere. To meet that need, scientists at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have cleared a new milestone in their efforts to make carbon capture more affordable and widespread. They have created a new system that efficiently captures CO2—the least costly to date—and converts it into one of the world's most widely used chemicals: methanol.
Phys.org
Highly transparent electrodes for deep-UV light emitting diode applications
Scientists from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new electrode material for deep-ultraviolet (DUV) light-emitting diode applications. They used a cutting-edge deposition technique to form thin films of an alloy of tin oxide and germanium oxide with added tantalum, finding that they exhibit excellent electrical conductivity and unprecedented transparency for DUV light. The new electrodes promise to impact industry, as the same wavelengths are used for sterilization processes and the manufacture of microchips.
yankodesign.com
Autonomous robot with sensors can help carry heavy loads on just 2 wheels
Some people are afraid that robots will one day take over all our jobs and render humans basically useless, at least in some industries. So far though, we’re not seeing a robot apocalypse just yet but we are seeing ways that these machines can actually help lighten the load for us. We’re seeing some advances in logistics and shipping that will be beneficial for workers rather than a threat to them. Robotic systems are being developed to create autonomous and more flexible machines to assist these cargo workers.
