Read full article on original website
Georgina Grumplestomp
2d ago
Nearly all the homeless are snowbirds. Fix it by sending them all back to where they came from.
Reply
4
Greg Woodworth
3d ago
We all make CHOICES in life, and many make bad CHOICES over and over again.....what will they do....what will they do?
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Tom Brady to Return for Another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneershard and smartTampa, FL
Pregnant Mother of 2 Killed in Tampa Crossfire ShootingcreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete
The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
stpetecatalyst.com
Boat show breaks attendance record
Billed as the largest on the Gulf Coast, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat show attracted a record-breaking crowd of marine enthusiasts to the city’s downtown waterfront during its four-day run. Now in its 45th year, the event was held from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at...
stpetecatalyst.com
Autoslide relocates California HQ to Tampa
January 23, 2023 - Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic doors based in Australia, is relocating its HQ operations from Glendale, California to Tampa. The company was attracted to the area due to the lower business costs, a larger pool of talent, closer proximity to existing customers and access to Port Tampa Bay, according to Tampa Bay Economic Development Council's announcement. The company is leasing 6,840 square feet at 5610 W. Sligh Ave. and plans to create 15 jobs over the next two years.
stpetecatalyst.com
Beam signing marks milestone for ARK Innovation Center
Columns, poured floors and installed beams are vertically in place at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue – creating the foundation of the new ARK Innovation Center. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood and Cynthia Johnson, director of the...
stpetecatalyst.com
New 21-story tower proposed near Mirror Lake
A new 21-story, mixed-use tower is proposed for 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The SPGRP II LLC entity linked to real estate investment company Gravel Road Partners, which is listed as the owner, has submitted plans to build the tower that would feature 200 residential units, 10,843 square feet of commercial space and a 264-space parking garage.
stpetecatalyst.com
Festival officials seek junior scientists
January 21, 2023 - Time is running out for parents to register their local middle and high school students for the upcoming St. Pete Science Festival. The event takes place Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus and Poynter Park. According to a release, the Junior Scientist Program allows kids to learn science from experts and assist exhibitors with activities. Registration ends Jan. 23, and for more information, visit the website here.
Mysuncoast.com
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
hernandosun.com
Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”
Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa VA hospital opens $148.6 million addition
January 23, 2023 - Local elected officials joined senior Veterans Affairs leadership Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new tower at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa. The $148.6 million project began in 2108 and includes 96 medical-surgical patient rooms and 40 intensive care beds. The four-story building encompasses 250,000 square feet and features a new cafeteria, outdoor dining area, retail store and support offices.
Judge Blasts Florida Gov. DeSantis But Dismisses Warren Lawsuit
While finding that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren violated the law, a federal judge on Friday grudgingly ruled that he lacked the power to reinstate the twice-elected Democrat. Warren filed a lawsuit after DeSantis issued the suspension in an
wild941.com
5 Places In Pinellas Where You Can Escape Gasparilla
Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
Construction begins on luxury tower that will change Tampa’s skyline
Pendry Residences Tampa will be a 5-star hotel and residential tower along the Riverwalk in the heart of downtown.
Security in place for Gasparilla Children’s Parade
A big part of the pirate invasion and Children's Parade is making sure there are law enforcement agencies keeping an eye on land.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M
Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
Sarasota County buys 'sensitive' 25-acre land next to Myakka River
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A win was recorded for conservationists in Sarasota County after they added over 25 acres to the collection of publicly owned land under environmental protection. The county is now the new owner of environmentally sensitive land located on the western bank of the Myakka River...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
stpetecatalyst.com
Moffitt starts work on 775-acre campus
January 21, 2023 - Moffitt Cancer Center and state officials dug silver shovels into the dirt in Pasco County on Friday to mark the groundbreaking of its new 775-acre campus. The campus, called Speros FL, will feature 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing and clinical space in Land O'Lakes. The first initial phase of the campus will be completed by 2028 and will cost $1.6 billion, according to Moffitt's news release.
‘It’s a bad sight’: Rep. Steube hospitalized after 25-foot fall at Sarasota home
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) is recovering in the hospital after falling from a ladder at his home in Sarasota on Wednesday.
Comments / 4