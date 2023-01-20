ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgina Grumplestomp
2d ago

Nearly all the homeless are snowbirds. Fix it by sending them all back to where they came from.

4
Greg Woodworth
3d ago

We all make CHOICES in life, and many make bad CHOICES over and over again.....what will they do....what will they do?

Reply
stpetecatalyst.com

A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete

The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Boat show breaks attendance record

Billed as the largest on the Gulf Coast, the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat show attracted a record-breaking crowd of marine enthusiasts to the city’s downtown waterfront during its four-day run. Now in its 45th year, the event was held from Thursday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 22, at...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Autoslide relocates California HQ to Tampa

January 23, 2023 - Autoslide, a manufacturer of automatic doors based in Australia, is relocating its HQ operations from Glendale, California to Tampa. The company was attracted to the area due to the lower business costs, a larger pool of talent, closer proximity to existing customers and access to Port Tampa Bay, according to Tampa Bay Economic Development Council's announcement. The company is leasing 6,840 square feet at 5610 W. Sligh Ave. and plans to create 15 jobs over the next two years.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Beam signing marks milestone for ARK Innovation Center

Columns, poured floors and installed beams are vertically in place at the southwest corner of 4th Street South and 11th Avenue – creating the foundation of the new ARK Innovation Center. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood and Cynthia Johnson, director of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

New 21-story tower proposed near Mirror Lake

A new 21-story, mixed-use tower is proposed for 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The SPGRP II LLC entity linked to real estate investment company Gravel Road Partners, which is listed as the owner, has submitted plans to build the tower that would feature 200 residential units, 10,843 square feet of commercial space and a 264-space parking garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Festival officials seek junior scientists

January 21, 2023 - Time is running out for parents to register their local middle and high school students for the upcoming St. Pete Science Festival. The event takes place Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus and Poynter Park. According to a release, the Junior Scientist Program allows kids to learn science from experts and assist exhibitors with activities. Registration ends Jan. 23, and for more information, visit the website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL
hernandosun.com

Witness on homeless camp: “Looks like a bomb went off”

Homelessness and panhandling are gaining a foothold in Hernando County. Motorists commuting on Cortez Boulevard, U.S. 19, Mariner Boulevard, or Spring Hill Drive on any given day might come into contact with panhandlers using insufferable props, such as half-starved dogs, baby carriages (hopefully) carrying dolls, and various signs designed to extract hard cash from empathetic targets.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa VA hospital opens $148.6 million addition

January 23, 2023 - Local elected officials joined senior Veterans Affairs leadership Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new tower at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics in Tampa. The $148.6 million project began in 2108 and includes 96 medical-surgical patient rooms and 40 intensive care beds. The four-story building encompasses 250,000 square feet and features a new cafeteria, outdoor dining area, retail store and support offices.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

5 Places In Pinellas Where You Can Escape Gasparilla

Not a fan of parades? Here are 5 other places where you can escape the Gasparilla madness. I’ll be honest, the whole pirate life isn’t really my thing. I’ve been to Gasparilla once or twice and unless I’m with a Krewe throwing beads, I don’t care much for the parade. Creative Loafing has a really good list of places in Tampa where you can get away from the invasion, but this list avoids any chance of parade crowds in Pinellas.
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Venice home to southernmost carillon in America

VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
VENICE, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw supermarket's property sold, outlet mall turned office complex sell for $31M

Supermarket selloff: An LLC based in Pennsylvania has paid $26 million for a Cape Coral property at 1401 S.W. Pine Island Road which just happens to be the site of Farmer Joe’s Fresh Market. County property records identify the buyer as the cleverly named Real Estate Holdings & Development Co. A Google search doesn’t bring up much about the new buyer. The previous owner was GNS Holdings, which in June 2020 paid $1.8 million. Whoever the new owner is, Farmer Joe’s opened a year ago and shows little sign it's going anywhere.
CAPE CORAL, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Moffitt starts work on 775-acre campus

January 21, 2023 - Moffitt Cancer Center and state officials dug silver shovels into the dirt in Pasco County on Friday to mark the groundbreaking of its new 775-acre campus. The campus, called Speros FL, will feature 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing and clinical space in Land O'Lakes. The first initial phase of the campus will be completed by 2028 and will cost $1.6 billion, according to Moffitt's news release.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

