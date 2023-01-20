New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes

Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Takes Stake in Salesforce as More Activists Target the Software Giant
Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital has taken a position in Salesforce, according to sources, CNBC's David Faber reported Monday. It's unclear what his presence will mean for the cloud-based software company. Salesforce has also attracted activist investor Elliott Management's interest, which made a multibillion dollar investment, the Wall Street Journal reported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
To Be Successful, Let Go of False Ideas About Sacrifice and Productivity, Says President of the American Psychological Association
Thema Bryant's list of professional accomplishments is undeniably impressive. As of 2023 she is the president of the American Psychological Association. Bryant is also a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. Before that, she was the coordinator at Princeton's University's SHARE...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff
Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn
Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
Comments / 0