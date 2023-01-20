Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
WOWK
Icy roads cause Sunday morning interstate wrecks in West Virginia, with more rain and snow on the way
(UPDATE: 12:10 p.m., Jan. 22, 2023): Metro 911 says all lanes of interstates 79 and 77 are back open after several wrecks due to icy conditions on Sunday morning. Metro issued an alert for black ice in the Sissonville, Elkview, and Charleston areas of West Virginia. The interstates in those areas were shut down shortly before 9 a.m., according to Metro.
Tractor trailer stuck resulting in Summers County road closure
TALCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer has become stuck in the road in the Summers County area, resulting in the closure of said road on one side for an indeterminate period. Mike Gore of the Summers County Commission announced the development early Thursday morning, informing the public that...
Fire burns down abandoned structure in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says there was a vacant structure fire in the Institute, West Virginia, area on Sunday morning. The fire started after 8 a.m. on Kellerman Lane, according to dispatchers. Tyler Mountain VFD says there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, according to Tyler […]
Freezing rain causes wrecks Sunday morning with rain then snow on the way
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Freezing rain has resulted in multiple wrecks across the region. As of 10:20 a.m. the main road temperatures are just at or above the freezing mark but bridges and overpasses are just below freezing, causing the rain to turn to ice upon contact. At around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Kanawha County issued […]
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation seeks bids on Clear Creek Rails to Trails
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation board members have opened bids to contractors on Phase One of the Clear Fork Rails to Trails Project. Once completed, the project will add 15 miles to the state’s Rails to Trails program. Phase One is the first five miles of the trail, which runs through […]
House fire reported in Raleigh County
ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
woay.com
Two-Part Storm Brings Rain, Icy Patches Then Snow
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Light rain and patchy freezing drizzle moving through today will create a few slippery spots on neighborhood streets and sidewalks; main thoroughfares will stay wet. If you are heading out and want to check roadway conditions, click here. Below is a timeline as we progress through...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
woay.com
Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
Police: Man with knife robs business in South Charleston, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says they got a call about an armed robbery at the Short Street Tavern in South Charleston, West Virginia. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. South Charleston Police Department says a man wearing a mask brandished a knife and demanded entry into the business. He […]
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Charleston bridge partially closed after man jumped into river
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Some lanes of the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston were closed Thursday morning as first responders searched for a man who reportedly jumped into the Kanawha River, dispatchers said. The outermost lanes of the bridge were closed about 7:30 a.m. due to the incident, Kanawha...
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
wchstv.com
Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
WDTV
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County. According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County...
Comments / 0