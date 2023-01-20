ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNS

House fire reported in Raleigh County

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — A house fire was reported on the 1100th block of Saxton Bolt Road in Arnett. According to Raleigh County EOC, Coal River Fire Department, Whitesville Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, and Jan Care Ambulance are on the scene. No deaths or injuries occurred. Continue to follow 59News […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County

UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Two-Part Storm Brings Rain, Icy Patches Then Snow

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Light rain and patchy freezing drizzle moving through today will create a few slippery spots on neighborhood streets and sidewalks; main thoroughfares will stay wet. If you are heading out and want to check roadway conditions, click here. Below is a timeline as we progress through...
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Morgan County, Clay County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Active Storm Track Expected Across Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A couple flurries later today will become occasional snow showers tonight. Just a light dusting is expected, with 1-2 inches in the ridges of Pocahontas County. Saturday will be dry and then Sunday brings another Ohio Valley storm that promises rain. Just like 95-percent of the winter storms so far, on its western flank expect breezy winds and off-an-on flurries and the time frame for these flurries is on Monday.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

