Read full article on original website
Related
'We are deeply disappointed': National Press Club issues statement after LIV Golf announces TV deal with The CW Network
It’s safe to say the National Press Club is not happy with Nexstar’s decision to partner with LIV Golf. Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.
LIV Golf Reaches Deal to Broadcast Events On CW Network
LIV Golf reached a new TV and streaming deal with the CW Network.
Ratings: ‘Night Court’ Premiere Guilty of a Tuesday Primetime Win for NBC With 7.5 Million Viewers
Telemundo’s season premiere of ”El Señor de los Cielos“ ranked as the night’s highest-rated drama. The widely anticipated premiere of “Night Court” ushered in a Tuesday primetime win for NBC as the workplace comedy drew in 7.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen. As...
‘Kardashians’ Producer Fulwell 73 Expand Executive Team (EXCLUSIVE)
Fulwell 73, the production company behind shows including “The Kardashians” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” has expended its exec ranks with new hires and promotions, Variety can confirm. Ryann Lauckner and Paul Loban have both joined the London and Los Angeles-based company while Emma Conway and Murray James have both been promoted. (Pictured above, left to right: Lauckner, Conway, Loban, James). Lauckner joins from Asylum Entertainment Group as chief strategy and operating officer, a role in which she’s tasked with overseeing U.S. operations, managing company strategy, driving business development and instigating partnership opportunities (most recently Fulwell acquired a minority...
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 1 series premiere live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/15/2022)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, premieres tonight, January 15 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below. • You can sign...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
NCIS: Los Angeles Is Ending After 14 Seasons, And CBS Promises a 'Big Sendoff'
NCIS: Los Angeles will conclude at the end of the current season, so what does CBS have in store?
SFGate
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
Apple Insider
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
nexttv.com
‘The Great American Joke Off’ Premieres on The CW in March
The CW announced premiere dates for four shows, with The Great American Joke Off having its series premiere March 31. Hosted by comedian Dulcé Sloan, the show celebrates gags, wisecracks, one-liners and the simple art of telling a great joke, the network said. It features rounds in each episode that involve telling as many gags as possible in given categories, mashing different subjects together to create puns, coming up with set-ups to different punchlines, and even using the texts on an audience member’s phone as a springboard for jokes. Sloan decides which team has won each round.
TV Fanatic
Accused: New Fox Drama Launches as the Most-Watched Debut on Broadcast or Cable in Three Years
The verdict is in on FOX's latest midseason entry, and it's a hit. FOX announced Monday morning that Accused Season 1 Episode 1 dominated with its bow on Sunday night. The new drama ranked as #1 rated and most-watched debut on any broadcast or cable network in three years (since 9-1-1 Lone Star; excluding post-Super Bowl).
In Brief: Apple TV+ swats 'The Mosquito Coast', and more
The Mosquito Coast won't be back for a third season on Apple TV+, according to Deadline. The series, loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel, followed Justin Theroux as a brilliant rebel who, along with his wife, "takes their family on the run to protect them, but end up exposing them to more danger than ever." Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman also starred. The first two seasons were essentially a prequel to the book and the 1986 movie, which starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix...
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Los Angeles confirmed to be ending
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The long-running procedural drama has been running since 2009, but will air its final ever episode in May, with its season 14 finale now serving as its overall series finale. CBS president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement (via TheWrap): "For 14...
Comments / 0