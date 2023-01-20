Apple TV+ TCA highlights include 'The Last Thing He Told Me,' 'Extrapolations,' 'Truth Be Told' season 3, 'Hello Tomorrow!'

Read full article on original website
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Mel Brooks' History Of The World, Part II TV Show: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Hulu Comedy
More than 40 years after the original movie was released, History of the World, Part II is coming to Hulu with a special four-night comedy event.
What’s on TV this week: ‘Accused,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ and more
“The Plot to Kill My Mother” (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): A young woman who grew up in witness protection searches for her mother’s killer in this new TV movie. “Accused” (Fox, 9 p.m. ET; also Tuesday): “The Shield’s” Michael Chiklis stars in the debut installment of this new crime anthology that will feature a new case, a new location and different characters each episode.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year
Will Alicia Witt ever appear in another Hallmark movie? The actor weighed in on her future with the network in a recent tweet.
Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed
Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.
‘Mayans MC’: JD Pardo Speaks on the Show Ending in Season 5 — ‘the Decision Is Ours’
'Mayans MC' will end after season 5. Here's what JD Pardo has to say.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Syndicated Late-Night Talk Show With Craig Ferguson Shopped By Sony Pictures TV For Fall 2023
Sony Pictures Television is plotting a return to the syndicated talk show arena with a half-hour late-night strip hosted by Craig Ferguson. Produced by Whisper North, a division of SPT-backed production company Whisper, Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson shot a pilot in the UK earlier this month and is being taken out to potential buyers by distributor SPT this week in Los Angeles. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson, which also marks the comedian’s return to late-night since leaving CBS’ The Late Late Show in 2014, will feature Ferguson and his friends as they “review the shocking, surprising and hilarious moments of...
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 2 Breaks Viewership Records for HBO
Apparently viewers are very invested in the fates of Joel and Ellie on The Last of Us because the second episode of HBO‘s post-apocalyptic drama brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max, up from 4.7 million views from the series premiere.
Bradley Whitford Set to Guest Star on ’Law & Order: SVU’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Bradley Whitford is going up against Olivia Benson. The actor will guest star as a professor struggling with early-onset dementia who confesses to a murder on the Feb. 23 episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.” The episode will be directed by Mariska Hargitay. Whitford currently stars as Commander Lawrence in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” He made his directorial debut during Season 5’s penultimate episode, “Allegiance.” He will next star in AMC’s “Parish.” Whitford is the latest addition to an ever-changing “Law & Order: SVU.” The procedural drama, currently in its 24th season, recently said goodbye to longtime cast member Kelli Giddish,...
10 movie and TV trailers that dropped this week, from the new 'Scream' to Harrison Ford's dramedy series
Teasers for upcoming films "Scream VI" and "Polite Society," in addition to trailers for shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Bel-Air," dropped this week.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
HBO Max’s Latest TV Cancellation Revealed A Week Ahead Of The Show’s Finale
Following a slew of cancellations, HBO Max has canceled another show one week before its finale.
‘The Venery Of Samantha Bird’: Finn Jones, Embeth Davidtz, Brenda Strong & Others Join Cast For Starz Series
Starz has rounded out the series regular cast for The Venery of Samantha Bird, its upcoming drama series starring Katherine Langford. Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Brenda Strong (13 Reasons Why), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK), Shalini Bathina (Little Voice) and Tyrone Marshall Brown (Love Is) join Langford in the series created by Anna Moriarty. Additionally, Larysa Kondracki (Power, Better Call Saul) has been added as executive producer and will serve as director on four episodes, including the pilot, and Nicole Jefferson Asher (P-Valley, The First Lady) has joined as co-executive producer. Starz also confirmed...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS
“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14. The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded by the still-running “NCIS” and followed by “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran from 2014 to 2021, and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi,” which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. “NCIS: Sydney” is set to premiere this year. Set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending...
26 details and callbacks to 'That '70s Show' on season 1 of Netflix's spin-off series, 'That '90s Show'
The new show features familiar faces, references, and callbacks to the original sitcom that ran for eight seasons on Fox, starring Topher Grace.
Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza reprise ‘ Parks and Rec’ roles on SNL’s ‘The Weekend Update’
‘SNL’ was graced by Pawnee, Indiana’s two leading ladies — Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza. “Saturday Night Live” alum Poehler surprised audiences on Saturday by appearing as her iconic “Parks and Rec” character Leslie Knope on “The Weekend Update” portion of the show, reports Entertainment Weekly. Plaza, host of this week’s episode, also appeared as an apathetic April Ludgate during the segment — which was fittingly centered on local governments. “If you’re young you should get a job as a garbage man or something,” intoned Plaza. “Work for the water department, you can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and...
