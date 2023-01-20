Chris Ford, Celtics Coach and Player Was at Villanova First

Chris Ford at his 2006 jersey retirement ceremony at the Pavilion in Villanova Photo by villanova.com

NBA coach Chris Ford, whose early career included playing for the Villanova Wildcats , died Wednesday at the age of 74, writes Kyle Hightower for The Associated Press, as reported in myarklamiss.com.

Ford earned MVP his first season with the Boston Celtics. He was a member of the Celtics 1981 championship team and is credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket.

He retired in 1981-82 to become the Celtic’s assistant coach from 1983 to 1990. He was the Celtics coach for five seasons from 1990-91 through 1994-95.

He is one of only four former Celtics to win championships as a player and coach.

In 2004-05, he was an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers and coached the final 30 games.

“Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family,” a family statement said. “He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

Ford was drafted out of Villanova by the Detroit Pistons in 1972 and was there six seasons before being traded to the Celtics.