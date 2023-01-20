ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
AFC Championship Game not coming to Atlanta after Bengals beat Bills

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The above video is from before the game. Despite sports fans in Atlanta gearing up for the possibility of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game at The Benz, that possibility is now out the window. The Bills suffered a home loss to the Bengals in the...
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Chargers GM Tom Telesco praised impending free agent LB Drue Tranquill for his performance this season but wouldn’t elaborate on whether they plan to re-sign him. “Drue had a tremendous year, as a player, as a leader for us. I know when we drafted him we felt like he had the ability to be a captain for us in time. And that’s kind of what he is. He’s just a great leader, great feel, represents our team really, really well. But plays well, as well. So we have a lot of puzzle pieces to kind of work in this year to try and figure out what’s the best makeup of our team going into next year,” said Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

