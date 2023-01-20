Chargers GM Tom Telesco praised impending free agent LB Drue Tranquill for his performance this season but wouldn’t elaborate on whether they plan to re-sign him. “Drue had a tremendous year, as a player, as a leader for us. I know when we drafted him we felt like he had the ability to be a captain for us in time. And that’s kind of what he is. He’s just a great leader, great feel, represents our team really, really well. But plays well, as well. So we have a lot of puzzle pieces to kind of work in this year to try and figure out what’s the best makeup of our team going into next year,” said Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

21 HOURS AGO