FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Will Patrick Mahomes play for Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game? [UPDATED]
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars. Will he be able to play in the AFC Championship Game?. Disaster almost struck the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday as it pertains to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Near the end of the first quarter of the Divisional Round matchup against the Jaguars, the QB was tackled and had his ankle rolled up awkwardly on the ground.
Costs for trip to Kansas City to see Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — If Cincinnati Bengals fans are looking for tickets to Sunday night’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City, expect to pay more than last weekend’s game in Buffalo, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>WHO DEY: Bengals beat Bills, advance to 2nd straight AFC...
What Andy Reid’s latest update on Patrick Mahomes means for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Patrick Mahomes injury heading into the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes injury will be covered like the moon landing this week, though the Chiefs quarterback has said he will play barring anything unforeseen. Kansas City has a tough test...
saturdaytradition.com
Chad Henne, Isiah Pacheco lead Kansas City Chiefs TD drive with Patrick Mahomes sidelined by injury
Chad Henne and Isiah Pacheco made sure the Kansas City Chiefs offense kept rolling with Patrick Mahomes watching from the sideline. Henne entered the game in the 2nd quarter after a visibly frustrated Patrick Mahomes was shown heading to the locker room to have his apparent ankle injury evaluated. With...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
WXIA 11 Alive
AFC Championship Game not coming to Atlanta after Bengals beat Bills
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The above video is from before the game. Despite sports fans in Atlanta gearing up for the possibility of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game at The Benz, that possibility is now out the window. The Bills suffered a home loss to the Bengals in the...
KMBC.com
Tickets now on sale for the Chiefs fifth-straight AFC Championship at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting their NFL record fifth-consecutive conference championship home game for the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The team pulled off its AFC Divisional win against Jacksonville in dramatic fashion, overcoming a high-ankle sprain to quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
Chargers GM Tom Telesco praised impending free agent LB Drue Tranquill for his performance this season but wouldn’t elaborate on whether they plan to re-sign him. “Drue had a tremendous year, as a player, as a leader for us. I know when we drafted him we felt like he had the ability to be a captain for us in time. And that’s kind of what he is. He’s just a great leader, great feel, represents our team really, really well. But plays well, as well. So we have a lot of puzzle pieces to kind of work in this year to try and figure out what’s the best makeup of our team going into next year,” said Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
AFC Championship brings boost in revenue to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bengals big win in western New York Sunday also has huge ramifications for Kansas City outside of the field of play. The city — for the 5th year in a row — will receive a revenue boost. “You know how exciting it is! It’s the most exciting thing in the […]
