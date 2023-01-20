Read full article on original website
Low-carbon reorientation in the declining steel industry
MIOIR Researchers Professor Frank Geels and Dr. Julian Gregory conducted a longitudinal analysis of coevolving contexts and company strategies in the U.K. steel industry. While the existing literature makes important analyses of the technical and economic dimensions of decarbonization pathways, it gives less attention to real-world implementation processes by the large energy intensive industries (LEIIs), such as steelmaking, who will actually have to make the investment decisions about the deployment of the low-carbon technologies.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Doubling the capacity of iron oxide-type cathodes for cost-effective Li-ion batteries
A research group has demonstrated a high-energy lithium-ion (Li-ion) cathode, potentially paving the way for cost-effective, safe and high-capacity Li-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics and electric vehicles, and will play a prominent role in charging a sustainable future. But Li-ion batteries rely on transition metals such as cobalt and nickel. And supplies of these expensive materials are limited to a handful of countries. Developing transition metals from earth-abundant elements is therefore a critical task for scientists.
A fifth of new cars in California zero-emission in 2022: data
One-in-five new cars sold in California in 2022 was a zero-emission vehicle, the state said Friday, as the largest car market in the United States charges towards its goal of electrifying its fleet. Last year officials set ambitious targets for boosting the number of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid...
Earth’s inner core may have ‘paused’ its rotation and reversed, new study suggests
Though it may sound alarming, researchers say this likely isn't the first time this has happened.
Why has US commercial airline travel become so safe? Teamwork has a lot do with it
Why has commercial airline travel become so safe in the United States?. The tragic crash of Yeti Airlines flight 691 in Nepal serves as a reminder of how commercial flying used to be in the U.S., where airplane crashes were viewed as an unavoidable risk. But the culture of American...
Logitech quarterly sales fall 22% as slowdown fears bite
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Computer peripherals maker Logitech International (LOGN.S) said on Tuesday its third-quarter sales fell 22%, confirming its preliminary results which showed that business customers had put the brakes on buying new equipment amid slowdown concerns.
Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
Chinese players of roleplaying epic "World of Warcraft" bade a sad farewell to the land of Azeroth on Monday, with the game set to go offline after a dispute between US developer Blizzard and local partner NetEase. Massively popular worldwide, particularly in the 2000s, "World of Warcraft"—often abbreviated as WoW—is...
Researchers capture carbon more effectively with new catalyst design
A new catalyst design created by researchers at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering could significantly improve the practicality of an electrochemical process that converts captured carbon dioxide into multi-carbon molecules—some of the key building blocks of the chemical industry. "We need alternative routes to...
New research could divert a billion pounds of clothes and other fabric items from landfills
Canadians trash about a billion pounds—nearly 500 million kilograms—of fashion and home items made of fabric each year, but a new grading system could help divert most of it from landfills. In the first study of its kind to determine the quantity and quality of textile waste in...
Rotational multimaterial printing of helical filaments for soft robotics and structural composites
Materials in nature are rarely straight. In our bodies, proteins assemble into helical filaments which allow our muscles to contract. Plants change shape because cellulose fibers are arranged helically within their cell walls. Scientists that seek to mimic the helical structures that constitute biological systems must create new tools that...
Power cuts in South Africa: Trend to get off the grid is gathering pace, but total independence is still a way off
South Africans have been battered by power shortages for several years. These have worsened to the point that towards the end of 2022 the country's electricity utility, Eskom, had only half of its power generation capacity operational. This has forced Eskom to escalate its rotational power cuts. By mid-January 2023,...
Click beetle-inspired robots jump using elastic energy
Researchers have made a significant leap forward in developing insect-sized jumping robots capable of performing tasks in the small spaces often found in mechanical, agricultural and search-and-rescue settings. A new study led by mechanical sciences and engineering professor Sameh Tawfick demonstrates a series of click beetle-sized robots small enough to...
Scientists unveil least costly carbon capture system to date
The need for technology that can capture, remove and repurpose carbon dioxide grows stronger with every CO2 molecule that reaches Earth's atmosphere. To meet that need, scientists at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have cleared a new milestone in their efforts to make carbon capture more affordable and widespread. They have created a new system that efficiently captures CO2—the least costly to date—and converts it into one of the world's most widely used chemicals: methanol.
Soft robots harness viscous fluids for complex motions
One of the virtues of untethered soft robots is their ability to mechanically adapt to their surroundings and tasks, making them ideal for a range of roles, from tightening bolts in a factory to conducting deep-sea exploration. Now they are poised to become even more agile and controlled. A team...
Layoffs in a likely recession this year could be determined by software programs
Don't blame your boss if you get laid off in a recession this year. A whopping 98% of human resources leaders say they'll rely at least partly on software programs, or algorithms, to decide whom to cut if they have to conduct layoffs in an anticipated recession in 2023, according to a recent survey by Capterra, which helps small businesses choose software.
The single oil spill that can disrupt the global energy supply
Over the last year, the world's energy market has been highly volatile. The warmer-than-average winter in Europe helped avoid a gas crisis this year, but the forecast for the next winter is unclear as instabilities persist. More than 20% of global liquefied natural gas exports originate from a single port in Qatar.
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California's job gains, a new report shows. Employers in the nine-county region added 13,600 jobs last month, which amounted to a...
