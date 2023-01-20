ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Resource fair to give free diapers, resources to soon-to-be parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter where you are on your path to parenthood, one thing is for certain: a healthy baby begins with a healthy you. Claudia Escobedo of the Nueces County Community Action Agency joined us live to share about the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair, an opportunity for expectant families to better prepare for a healthy, happy life with a new baby.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

2023 GiRL Power Program teaches young women, their mothers about the importance of staying healthy mentally and physically

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young women in the Coastal Bend will have the chance to learn, grow, and be empowered during this weekend's GiRL Power (Girls in Real Life) event. Girls from 10 to 14, along with their mother or grandmother, will be learning about self-esteem, physical activity, nutrition, internet safety and communication.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Heifers auctioned at A&H show in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids of all ages competed for grand champion in The San Patricio and Aransas County Agricultural & Homemakers show. The pen of two heifer judging and auction took place at the San Patricio County fairgrounds. Some of the kids that competed were separate by a...
SINTON, TX
KIII 3News

Port A's Restaurant Week kicks off with a fiery start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port A's chamber of commerce has brought back Restaurant Week. The diverse food scene is offering lunch specials as low as 2 for $20 and featuring main dishes for many local restaurants. Seventeen restaurants are taking part in the city's restaurant week. Many offer their...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

