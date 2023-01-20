Read full article on original website
For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter egg hunting is a fun holiday tradition that many may take for granted. Children with limited or no sight may not be able to take part in a traditional Easter egg hunt. That's where the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and the Corpus...
Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Resource fair to give free diapers, resources to soon-to-be parents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter where you are on your path to parenthood, one thing is for certain: a healthy baby begins with a healthy you. Claudia Escobedo of the Nueces County Community Action Agency joined us live to share about the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair, an opportunity for expectant families to better prepare for a healthy, happy life with a new baby.
NCJLS gives scholarships to help seniors further education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A blue-ribbon show took place in the Nueces County Junior Livestock show. It was a big day for everyone competing as The Livestock show comes to an end. Many senior participants were able to walk away with not just all the life skills they have...
City receives grant for homeless population outreach, looking for non-profit to help
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At any given moment, there are about 1,000 people that are without a place to call home in Corpus Christi, according to The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson. The City of Corpus Christi recently received a...
TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi was recognized as having the best family nurse practitioner program in the country. In order to be the best, you must learn from the best. That's why the Island University has over two-hundred students on track to being the best family nurse practitioners in the country.
Direction to Success 'New Year & New Beginnings' event to help students and parents build a resume
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Independent School District and Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center have come together to create a New Year & New Beginnings Aransas Pass Resume Event for students and their parents. This event will be held at H. T. Faulk Elementary School, located...
2023 GiRL Power Program teaches young women, their mothers about the importance of staying healthy mentally and physically
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Young women in the Coastal Bend will have the chance to learn, grow, and be empowered during this weekend's GiRL Power (Girls in Real Life) event. Girls from 10 to 14, along with their mother or grandmother, will be learning about self-esteem, physical activity, nutrition, internet safety and communication.
TAMU-CC chosen to participate in $12.7 million Gulf Scholars Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is one of five institutions chosen to take part in a $12.7 million program that will prepare undergrads to address environmental issues in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Scholars Program addresses health, energy and infrastructure challenges in The Gulf.
American Bank Bear Drive brings in over 900 teddy bears
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 900 teddy bears were collected and donated as part of the annual American Bank Bear Drive. Clients, vendors, employees and friends brought in bears to all American Bank branches throughout the month of December as decorations for the holiday season. The bears were...
TAMU-CC nursing students start clinic in new health district partnership
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new partnership between the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is giving nursing students a chance at hands-on experience. Health officials told 3NEWS the idea of the partnership goes back to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for nurses...
Community turnout shows MLK march organizers that King's message resonates
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi offices may have been closed Monday, but the parking lot was still full. For the first time ever, the 37th annual MLK Day March began at the city hall steps. The streets of Downtown Corpus Christi were filled with a different...
Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit has filed a lawsuit to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office. Colby Wiltse laid out his case against Gonzalez in a 119-page court filing late Friday afternoon. The allegations broadly accuse Gonzalez of:. mishandling...
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
Heifers auctioned at A&H show in Sinton
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kids of all ages competed for grand champion in The San Patricio and Aransas County Agricultural & Homemakers show. The pen of two heifer judging and auction took place at the San Patricio County fairgrounds. Some of the kids that competed were separate by a...
Port A's Restaurant Week kicks off with a fiery start
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port A's chamber of commerce has brought back Restaurant Week. The diverse food scene is offering lunch specials as low as 2 for $20 and featuring main dishes for many local restaurants. Seventeen restaurants are taking part in the city's restaurant week. Many offer their...
Raising chickens for eggs has a few health concerns to be mindful of
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs that can make you sick. Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition live to discuss his experience raising chickens and what you should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control says there were 1,230 illnesses reported in 2022, 225...
YWCA's Racial Justice Forum aims to build on King's dream of unity
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YWCA held its annual Racial Justice Forum on Monday. The event is a chance for community leaders and the public to gather and discuss what the Coastal Bend can do better in terms of race relations. Organizers said the forum is inspired by Martin...
Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha, set to retire, talks about 11 years of service to community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the last 11 years, Robert Rocha has been the leader of the Corpus Christi Fire Department. At the end of this week, he is set to retire, leaving a legacy of commitment to the Corpus Christi community. The sound of sirens will no longer...
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
CCISD receives state grant to fund Maritime Studies program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District's Maritime Studies program now has the money it needs for its first phase. The money comes from a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant worth $389,253. Gov. Greg Abbott announced $54 million in total JET grants were awarded statewide.
