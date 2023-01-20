Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits 30 miles west of Guadeloupe in the Leeward Island of the Caribbean

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit 30 miles west of Guadeloupe in the Leeward Island of the Caribbean Friday morning.

This magnitude earthquake is considered to be strong and occurs, on average, only about 100 times a year globally. This particular quake was very deep, which may have lowered the intensity of the shaking as these large quakes have potential for very unpleasant and nauseating shaking.

Shaking was felt across the Caribbean from Grenada to the Virgin Islands. Several reports of shaking emerged from Antigua.

Vibrations were recorded by local seismographs - including one in the Bronx (which is nearly 2,000 miles away), but shaking was not felt. The ground only moved about a width of a strand of human hair up and down - very slowly!

There was no tsunami threat, and we are unsure if this is a sign for additional earthquakes or possible volcanic activity.

Nearby islands of Guadeloupe and Dominica have active volcanos. La Soufriere on the island of St. Vincent was the last volcano to erupt in the Caribbean in April 2021 after 40 years of silence.