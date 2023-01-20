ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits 30 miles west of Guadeloupe in the Leeward Island of the Caribbean

By Meteorologist Mike Rizzo
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit 30 miles west of Guadeloupe in the Leeward Island of the Caribbean Friday morning.

This magnitude earthquake is considered to be strong and occurs, on average, only about 100 times a year globally. This particular quake was very deep, which may have lowered the intensity of the shaking as these large quakes have potential for very unpleasant and nauseating shaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KihWt_0kLSK3nO00

Shaking was felt across the Caribbean from Grenada to the Virgin Islands. Several reports of shaking emerged from Antigua.

Vibrations were recorded by local seismographs - including one in the Bronx (which is nearly 2,000 miles away), but shaking was not felt. The ground only moved about a width of a strand of human hair up and down - very slowly!

There was no tsunami threat, and we are unsure if this is a sign for additional earthquakes or possible volcanic activity.

Nearby islands of Guadeloupe and Dominica have active volcanos. La Soufriere on the island of St. Vincent was the last volcano to erupt in the Caribbean in April 2021 after 40 years of silence.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Outsider.com

New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
sciencealert.com

Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan

A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Headed to Dry Dock Later This Week

Carnival Cruise Line’s second oldest ship, Carnival Elation, is headed to a three week dry dock at the end of the week. Carnival Elation is currently on a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas from Jacksonville, Florida. When the cruise ends on Saturday, the ship will be out of service for the next three weeks while the vessel goes into dry dock.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Guardian

Sint Maarten approves plan to destroy entire population of vervet monkeys

The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys, as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund the Nature Foundation St Maarten NGO to capture and...
News 12

News 12

133K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy