Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles: 5 plays that led to the Giants’ loss

Well, that was rough. The New York Giants seemed disconcerted throughout their 38-7 Divisional Round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Big Blue was outclassed by a better roster that also has quality coaching. The Giants couldn’t stop the run, the Eagles easily applied pressure on Daniel Jones, and miner mistakes plagued the Giants throughout the game.
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles, 2023 Divisional Round live updates: Eagles win, 38-7

Eagles win 38-7 to advance to the Conference Championship game. The Giants got on the board with an 8-yard touchdown run by Matt Breida. They trail 28-7 heading to the final quarter. SECOND QUARTER. The Eagles added a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to take a commanding 28-0 halftime lead. FIRST...
Big Blue View

5 potential 2023 free agents the Giants should watch during the Divisional Round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs continue into the Divisional Round on Saturday, where the Elite Eight battle for a bid in their respective conference championship games. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Chiefs on Saturday to open the weekend at 4:30 p.m. ET, before the Eagles host the Giants at 8:15 p.m. The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. on Sunday before the weekend is concluded with the Dallas Cowboys on the road vs. the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m.
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag: 2023 Divisional Round time-killing edition

While we wait for Saturday night’s Divisional Round playoff game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and answer some questions. Mark Cicio asks: My question is about the Giants tight ends, particularly Daniel Bellinger. He seemed to be on...
Big Blue View

2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh

The New York Giants have long needed an answer at the linebacker position. With the exception of acquiring Blake Martinez in free agency, the Giants have largely made do with late-round picks or low-cost free agent pickups. The 2023 NFL Draft will have several strong options at the linebacker position, and the Giants’ draft position could make selecting a linebacker some time in the first three rounds more likely than in previous years.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/21: Mike Kafka, Sterling Shepard, Eli Manning, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Welcome to New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles 2023 Divisional Round playoff Game Day!. Here are your Giants-related headlines for the day. From Big Blue View. Do the Giants have a playoff-caliber offensive line?. Other Giant observations. The Winds of Winter, the next book...
Big Blue View

Tonight settles it: O-line is our biggest need heading into next season

I was torn between o-line, linebacker and wide receiver, but this game pretty much settles it. We definitely need ugrades at WR and LB, but we can't even function with the OL as it's currently constructed. Thomas is a superstar, but outside of him we have nothing. Ezeudu/Gates, Feliciano and Glowinski are all better suited as depth guys, and judging by his play this season, Neal might not even belong on an NFL roster.
Big Blue View

Four Downs: Takeaways from disappointing loss to the Eagles

The New York Giants stumbled and fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-7 rout in the Divisional Round to end their 2022 season. This was a bad loss, no two ways about it, and a painful way to end the season. But now we need to process that loss and the season as a whole. Does the loss mar the season? Do we discount the final game and concentrate on the positive?
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/23: Baggie day comments, draft timeline, more headlines

Giants’ QB Daniel Jones clarifies comments: ‘I’d love to be here’. Sunday afternoon, as Giants’ players cleared out their lockers to scatter across the country for the offseason, Jones was more emphatic about wanting to remain with the Giants. “I love this place. I’ve really enjoyed...
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the divisional round match-up against the Eagles

The New York Giants will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round of the 2022-2023 playoffs. This is the third time the Giants have faced their divisional rival this season, and the second time in just 13 days. The last time these two teams faced off, the Giants’ second and third-string players gave the Eagles starters everything they could handle in a tight 22-16 game. But how much can we rely on that game to inform this one?
Big Blue View

2023 mock draft: How many needs can the Giants address?

The offseason has officially started for the New York Giants and their position in the 2023 NFL Draft has been set. Thanks to their 9-7-1 record and advancement to the Divisional Round, the Giants hold the 26th overall pick in the upcoming draft — though the Dolphins forfeiting the 21st overall pick gives the Giants the 25th overall pick.
