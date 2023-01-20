Read full article on original website
Related
28 David Crosby Collaborations
David Crosby may not have played real good for free, as Joni Mitchell once sang. But he did play, and sing, real good, which is one of the reasons his catalog includes myriad moments beyond his own recorded work, as a solo artist or with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands such as the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
David Crosby Was Prepping Tour Return: ‘He Hadn’t Lost His Fire’
David Crosby had been preparing to return to touring prior to his death. According to friends and collaborators, the rocker had been rehearsing with an eye towards hitting the road this summer. “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there...
David Crosby Had Several Albums in the Works Before His Death
David Crosby had no shortage of projects in the works when he died this week at 81 — and his late-period prolific streak wasn't a coincidence. "I've been making records at a startling rate. I've made five albums in six, seven years. It’s an absurd rate to be cranking albums out," the rocker told a Golden High School journalism class last year. "The reason being is that I'm gonna die."
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song
Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals
Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan Perform at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday at her memorial service. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54. The public service was held at Graceland, where various family and friends were in attendance, including Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis, and the film's director Baz Luhrmann.
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP
David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0