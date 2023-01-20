R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.

