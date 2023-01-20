Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pagosadailypost.com
Job Opportunities with the Town of Pagosa Springs
If you’re looking to make a career move and want to work where you live, the Town may have the perfect job for you. Town employees play a critical role in providing essential services to the community and the Town organization is made up of a small, tight-knit and supportive team.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: The Ugly Things We Put on Our Roofs, Part Two
In Part One, we noted an vote by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners last week, approving Resolution 2023-08, regarding a requirement imposed by the Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission that ‘screening’ be installed on the roof of the new County Courthouse… to hide certain mechanical equipment from view.
pagosadailypost.com
HMPRESENTLY: Stewardship… Seriously!
A big tree… like the one pictured above… in the small northern Californian community where my family and I reside, had to be taken down. Out your way, in Pagosa Springs, some of the pumps, nudging sewage seven miles uphill to your local sewage treatment plant, must be repaired and sometimes replaced, and in these two situations, in our respective communities, money that may not have been earmarked for such different, but pressing, emergencies, must be spent, unexpectedly.
Comments / 0