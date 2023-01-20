ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archuleta County, CO

pagosadailypost.com

EDITORIAL: The Ugly Things We Put on Our Roofs, Part One

A curious government drama unfolded this month… which may have been resolved by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners… or else, prolonged. We will have to wait and see. I heard about the fuss last Tuesday, during a couple of BOCC meetings. At the second meeting, the BOCC...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Job Opportunities with the Town of Pagosa Springs

If you’re looking to make a career move and want to work where you live, the Town may have the perfect job for you. Town employees play a critical role in providing essential services to the community and the Town organization is made up of a small, tight-knit and supportive team.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

'I was different and they didn’t want that': Judge's approach collides with voters' expectations of justice | COVER STORY

In January 2021, La Plata County Court Judge Anne K. Woods presided over an emotionally-fraught sentencing hearing: Preston Edward Pitcher, a church leader, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor offenses after sexually abusing young adults whom he groomed as children. Despite the option to impose jail time, Woods opted against incarcerating...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO

