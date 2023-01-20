Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Patriot’s Pen Essays Pay Off For UC Students
Union City, Tenn.–While acknowledging the past, three Union City Middle School students made a promise for the future. UC Middle Schoolers Kylie Willcutt, Uriah Davis and Madi Pate swept the top three places in the Patriot’s Penn Essay Contest, earning cash and other accolades for their efforts. Members...
radionwtn.com
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
radionwtn.com
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Track Wins 4 Events at Bellarmine Open
LOUISVILLE, Ky – For the second consecutive week, the University of Tennessee at Martin track and field programs were in action at the Bellarmine Open in Louisville, Ky. on Friday afternoon. Loaded with its full squad for the first time this season, the Skyhawks found success in several events....
thunderboltradio.com
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
radionwtn.com
$128,964 Raised In First Two Weeks For Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–After another good day for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a grand total of $128,964 has been raised so far this year. Only two weeks in to the annual auction, it’s been a record-breaking year. It was Educator’s Day Saturday and with an afternoon and...
radionwtn.com
Downtown Martin Nominated For National Register
Nashville, Tenn.–The Downtown Martin Commercial District will be among nominations to the National Register of Historic Places that will be acted upon this week. On Wednesday, January 25th at 9am CST, the Tennessee State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. The meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, as well as virtually.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website
Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
Dresden Enterprise
Weakley County Retired Teachers Officers
Betty Nan Carroll, Treasurer; Carol Bowlin, Secretary; Pam Harris, Vice-President; Wanda Powell, President. Weakley County Retired Teachers Association Held its December 14, 2022, meeting at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. A program of Christmas music was enjoyed by all as Robin Pope led us to the piano. Everyone joined in on several selections, both secular and hymns. Robin is masterful at the piano, and we were so pleased to have her become of member of WCRTA. We also welcome Lou Ella Ray into our Association. We welcome these two ladies into the work and fellowship of WCRTA. A delicious meal prepared by Rene Kimsey and served by Linda Sudberry was enjoyed by members and guests. The tables were appointed with beautiful poinsettias, which were given as door prizes at the end of the meeting. Jerry Simmons presented a thoughtful meditation as he does at every meeting. We appreciate our hostesses: Cindy McAdams, Hazel Hankerson, Jerry Simmons, Elaine Seymour, and Winnie Moore. WCRTA will meet next on March 8, 2023, at the Masonic Lodge, Martin. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. All members are encouraged to attend, and all retired teachers are welcome to join us. Happy New Year to all and blessings to those teachers who give daily to the students of Weakley County Schools.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Teachers Of Year Selected
The ballots are in, and the 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been selected. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
WBBJ
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
Fulton, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Fulton County High School basketball team will have a game with Fulton High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
radionwtn.com
Edmund ‘Ed’ Palmer Tayloe, Jr.
Edmund “Ed” Palmer Tayloe, Jr., age 85, of Paris, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born Thursday, July 8, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee. Ed was the son of the late Edmund Palmer Tayloe, Sr., and the late Mae Clendenin Tayloe. Ed was the former...
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
Comments / 0