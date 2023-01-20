Read full article on original website
Marvel's Original Yondu Gets His First Action Figure Ever
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line has shown plenty of love to the modern incarnation of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Both the comic book and MCU incarnations of Star-Lord and the gang have seen plenty of action figures over the years. But what about the original 31st-Century Guardians? That's where Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends reveal comes in.
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Doesn't Think People Will Get Bored of Superhero Films
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige doesn't think people will ever get bored of superhero films. As reported by Variety, Feige said on The Movie Business Podcast that people have been anticipating the genre's end and superhero fatigue for the last two decades. "I’ve been at Marvel Studios for over 22...
Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Talks ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Recognition: “None of This Feels Real Right Now”
Ke Huy Quan is an Oscar nominee. After leaving Hollywood for decades and watching the Academy Awards every year from afar, he never expected to hear those words in the same breath. This year, his dream became reality as he received a best supporting actor nomination for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. After learning of his nomination Tuesday morning while on a Zoom with co-star Michelle Yeoh, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and others, Quan spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the significance of the film’s 11 nominations, why its message about kindness resonated...
DC Head James Gunn Offers Update on Casting Decisions That Might See Marvel Actors Join Him in the New Universe
DC Universe is all set to undergo some major changes, with co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing details about their plans soon. So far, we know that Jason Momoa will play a key role, as his recent videos seem to point towards a new future, where he might play two characters including the King of Atlantis, Aquaman. Many rumours have suggested that Momoa might play popular anti-hero, Lobo.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - Writer Hints At Upcoming Challenges For Phase 4 Superheroes
As part of Phase 4 of the MCU, several superheroes will be coming together in the next crossover film in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and screenwriter Jeff Loveness says they will have tough challenges ahead. Talking to SFX Magazine about the film, the writer discussed the role of the new...
Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress
After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie. The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nominations Following “Some Really Difficult Days”
Elvis scooped up eight Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler in the titular role. The good news dovetailed neatly with the birthday of Baz Luhrmann’s wife and producing partner Catherine Martin, and their wedding anniversary, and yet tragically, it also comes just two days after the pair attended the funeral service for Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking to Deadline from Paris, Luhrmann and Martin reflected on the news, and what it has meant to them to bring Elvis’ legacy to the forefront and to restore an accurate public representation of him. “We’ve had some...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer on Kang's Most Important Difference from Thanos
Marvel's newest big bad has some titan-sized shoes to fill. With the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' rendition of Kang the Conqueror will be formally introduced to audiences in a bold and robust fashion. Majors' villian had a short introduction in Loki as He Who Remains, whom Sylvie decided to kill despite knowing that his death would unleash countless ultimately powerful variants of Kang bent on conquering the multiverse.
Barney Returns In ‘HIMYF’: All The Updates On The ‘HIMYM’ Characters In The Spinoff Series
How I Met Your Father returned for season 2 on January 24 and featured one amazing How I Met Your Mother cameo. Neil Patrick Harris is the latest How I Met Your Mother star to make an appearance in the sequel series. Barney Stinson is back and as suave as ever.
Violent Night 2 Is in the Works, Director Says
Ready your naughty and nice list, because another Violent Night is apparently on the way. Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola said in an interview with The Wrap that he's actively working on a sequel to the sleeper Christmas hit, which will also be written by returning duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller.
The 10 Best Dragon Movies of All Time
Dragons are and always have been a universal symbol in mythology and fantasy throughout most cultures around the world. Though each culture has their own version of what a dragon is, it is non-verbally agreed that a dragon is a large, serpent-like creature typically known for destruction, power, and often great wisdom. There are many adaptations of such folklore between games, shows, plays, and movies.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham Official Trailer
Batman’s rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear in Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham, available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on March 28, 2023 from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he’s aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra’s al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more.
Oscars 2023 Nominations Announced, Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads With 11 Nods
The 2023 Oscar nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced, and Everything Everywhere All At Once Leads with 11 nominations. The Long Goodbye lead Riz Ahmed and Get Out star Allison Williams revealed the nominations in a live presentation on the Oscars YouTube channel. All Quiet on the...
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Boss Trailer
Meet the bosses you'll face in Curse of the Sea Rats, the upcoming platform adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games on April 6, 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of...
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
Life Imitates Al: 'Weird Al' Yankovic On How His Parody Songs Inspired a New Graphic Novel
"Weird Al" Yankovic has sold millions of albums, won five Grammy Awards, performed sold-out concerts around the world and had Daniel Radcliffe play him in a movie about his life. He can add one more line to his resume now, thanks to the brand-new graphic novel, The Illustrated Al: The Songs of “Weird Al” Yankovic. The release from Z2 Comics features a cadre of cartoonists bringing 20 of the Prince of Pop Parody’s songs to life on the page.
Fortnite Announces The Kid Laroi In-Game Concert, Isaac Clark Outfit Revealed as Part of Dead Space Collaboration
Australian rapper and singer The Kid Laroi is set to hold a concert in Fortnite. Starting January 27, the concert will allow players on the game to go into The Kid Laroi’s Wild Dreams island and get an immersive sonic experience. Players can experience Laroi’s journey from humble beginnings...
Behind the Scenes
Take down troublemakers and keep the new year celebrations going smoothly in Genshin Impact's Behind the Scenes event! This series of battles is part of theLantern Rite 3.4 festivities and helps you earn more Festive Fever to put toward rewards and a free 4-star character. Looking for more to do?...
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire - Official Release Date Trailer
Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is an action-farming rogue-like about Voltaire, the newfound vegan and youngest son of the legendary vampire Dracula. Prove vampires can survive with ethically-sourced food, raise crops in the daytime, and embrace the night by defending plantations from Dracula’s hordes of monstrous minions. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is releasing on February 27, 2023 for PC Steam Early Access.
