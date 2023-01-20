Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes

Splash News

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!

Selena Gomez’s Fans Accuse Her Of Getting “Cat Eye Surgery”

“Cat eye” or “fox eye” surgery or canthoplasty is a cosmetic procedure that aims to lengthen the eye-opening and at the same time lift the outer corner of the eye. This results in a more almond-shaped, seductive look. Celebrities like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bella Hadid have been accused of having this expensive surgery to change their eye shape.

And now, the Only Murders in the Building actress is being accused after a Reddit post titled “I wish people would stop this” compared Gomez in 2017 to her red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes in 2023. The difference was so striking that people thought that the photo of the singer from 2023 was photoshopped!

Reddit users flooded the comments with concern for Gomez’s new face. “Omg! Selena what have you done to ur face? Who convinced her to do this? She was so beautiful!” one fan wrote. “She looks like she did canthoplasty. Whatever it is, it ruined her harmony” while another commenter added, “Still beautiful but the [cheekbones] injections ruined the harmony on her face.” One commenter pointed out that the changes in her face looked like they were not caused by Lupus, the chronic auto-immune disease that the actress suffers from. They commented, “There is no way people actually believe that all of that [is] due to lupus right.” Yikes!

Aside from the playful quip at the 2022 SAG Awards, Gomez has not publicly confirmed whether she has ever gotten cosmetic alterations nor has ever responded directly to the plastic surgery concerns from her fans.

Selena Gomez Responds To Body-Shaming Critics

Not only were fans concerned for Gomez’s face at the Golden Globes, but there were many critics who body-shamed the singer for her red carpet look in a Valentino dress. Critics made harmful comments about her physical appearance. One tweet even said, “Selena Gomez lose some weight before starting to shoot the new season of only murders challenge.” Gomez actually seemed to address the comments in an Instagram Live taken from inside a car with her little sister.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” the Rare Beauty founder said in the live, which was later shared on TikTok. She then turned to her sister and asked, “I mean, right?” to which the nine-year-old replied, “Yeah,” to which Gomez added, “But we don’t care,” and burst into laughter. Aw!