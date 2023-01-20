ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Toy gun prompts Polk State College shelter in place: PCSO

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSDhj_0kLSIBqN00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk State College students were told to shelter in place on Friday morning.

An alert posted to the college’s Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. said the shelter in place was ordered due to “individuals possibly armed near campus.”

The college gave the “all clear” to the Lakeland campus at 10:15 a.m.

Last chance to ride Splash Mountain before it closes for good

“The alert for Polk State College has been lifted. You may resume your normal activities,” the college wrote on its Facebook page .

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said no weapons were found when deputies searched the campus and its parking lots. After speaking with the witness who reported the incident, deputies determined what the caller saw was likely a toy ‘gun’ that fires Orbeez-style water beads.

“We will continue to look into the incident, but there is no indication that a firearm was discharged or displayed,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to News Channel 8.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed on Avon Park basketball court, deputies say

AVON PARK, Fla. - Highlands County deputies are investigating after a man was shot to death early Saturday morning in Avon Park. According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the basketball courts on Fred Connor St. shortly before 1 a.m. for reports of an injured man.
AVON PARK, FL
WTVM

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

134K+
Followers
28K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy