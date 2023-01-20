Read full article on original website
Don't forget the 40 dozen eggs,80 loaves of bresd, 50 gallons of milk and 200 rolls of toilet paper because we're going to get snowed in for a week! 🤣🤣
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
KSDK
Rain Tuesday night changes to snow by Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — A strong upper level system is expected to create major weather impacts for central portions of the United States. With above average temperatures for the St. Louis area so far in January, snowfall has not been measurable at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Only a trace has been reported through January 22.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
Now They’re Saying St. Louis Will Get 5 to 10 Inches of Snow by Wednesday
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service predict huge local snowfall
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm watch in effect from Tuesday evening - Wednesday morning
Outlooks are beginning to come into better agreement on Tuesday's winter weather event, with the NWS upgrading this to a potential winter storm:. Confidence is high on minor - moderate impacts for all of Mid-MO, but there is uncertainty as of now on where the heaviest band of snow will set-up.
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy snow and the ‘Memphis Low’ benchmark
A Winter Storm Watch now covers metro St. Louis for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with the possibility of heavy snow of 4 or more inches.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
MetroLink service changes starting today
Maintenance and improvements to the MetroLink system starting Monday evening will impact riders. The work that is about to start means that Metrolink trains will operate on a single track at different locations for extended periods of time.
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
stlsportspage.com
Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival
The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
Nickelback coming to St. Louis in 2023
ST. LOUIS – In support of their 10th studio album, rock band Nickelback has announced their 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will host one of the band’s 38-city shows on Thursday, August 3. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets all this week.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police. According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident started in north county just after 11:30 a.m. and ended inside the city.
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
myleaderpaper.com
Part of Old Lemay Ferry may partially open soon
Drivers who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Arnold and Imperial areas should get some relief in the next couple of weeks. Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department, said the stretch of the road that has been closed from East Rock Creek Road through the entrance to the Timber Creek subdivision is expected to partially open soon.
Des Peres city officials say deer hunt helps with outgrowing deer population
Friday was the second day of deer management at Sugar Creek Park in Des Peres.
What You Are Doing About It? Brunch and Therapy, Seed Share, Felted Mushrooms Class
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The Brunch and Therapy brings food and mental healthcare into one place. The first 10 men, 21 years and older, to sign up get free brunch tickets. The food is by the Black-owned Goss-up Pasta Restaurant. The therapy will be from licensed counselor Bernard Godfrey.
