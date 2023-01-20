ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

C-NS ice hockey unable to stop Baldwinsville win streak

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
icero-North Syracuse forward Hayden Scott (9) roars up the ice carrying the puck in last Wednesday's game against Baldwinsville. Scott assisted on his team's only goal as the Northstars lost to the Bees 4-1.

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In what amounted to a mid-season breather, the Cicero-North Syracuse ice hockey team played just once in the span between its Jan. 12 win over Ithaca and next Tuesday’s trip to State Fair Coliseum to play Fayetteville-Manlius.

But that game was a big one, the Northstars on home ice trying to break the 10-game win streak of state Division I no. 11-ranked Baldwinsville Wednesday night.

For the most part, it was a fine effort by C-NS, but it lost 4-1 to the Bees, who made it 11 in a row with a quick start and another strong performance on the defensive side.

The Bees jumped out to a 2-0 advantage by the end of the first period, then absorbed Chase Mearon’s second-period tally, assisted by Kyle Debejian and Hayden Scott, and answered it to make it 3-1, adding an insurance goal in the third.

Four different B’ville players – Fernando Moreno, Brayden Penafeather-Stevenson, Nolan Burlingame and Brady Garcia – netted those four goals, with Jake Gipe, Garrett Sutton and Leo Vona joining Penafeather-Stevenson and Morenon in the assist column.

That it didn’t turn into more was due to Ethan Mackenzie’s fine work in the net, Mackenzie recording 45 saves. Bees goalie Jon Schrimer stopped 24 of C-NS’s 25 shots.

A night earlier, Liverpool hosted Syracuse at State Fair Coliseum and got another virtuoso performance in goal from James Welch, the Warriors dragging the Cougars to overtime before taking a 2-1 defeat.

For the night, Welch had 52 saves and blanked the Cougars from the first period until the OT game-winner. Nick Rayfield and Adam Frye got on the board for Syracuse. Jameson Bucktooth added an assist

Yet all Liverpool could manage was a first-period goal by Calen Brown, assisted by Andrew Gabor. The Warriors were held to just 12 shots overall.

Then, hosting Cazenovia two nights later, the Warriors took a 4-2 defeat, unable to get on the board until the third period after the Lakers had built a 4-0 advantage.

Evan Haskins and Erol Abadzic earned those goals, with assists going to Alex Kirkby, Dylan Ling, Cole Bradley and Reilly Bizgia.

Between them, Welch and Trevor Smith made 40 saves, with Cazenovia getting the jump as Logan Hull scored twice in the first and Jack Donlin got goals in each of the first two periods.

Liverpool has its own game against Baldwinsville next Wednesday in between C-NS going to State Fair Coliseum to face F-M and hosting Oswego.

Eagle Newspapers

ESM, F-M boys bowlers each stay in first place

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In large part due to its Jan. 9 victory over Auburn, the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team had made it to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division. And the Spartans maintained its good form in last Tuesday’s 7-0 romp over...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA girls basketball routs SAS; J-D takes pair of losses

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school girls basketball teams had plenty to challenge them last week, with sporadic success to be found. Christian Brothers Academy was quite successful in last Friday’s game against Syracuse Academy of Science, the Brothers’ offense humming in a 67-40 win over the Atoms.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey beaten at home by New Hartford

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An eight-game win streak spanning December and January lifted the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team to the top 10 of the state Division II rankings. And that was when things got tougher, starting with a 3-0 defeat on Jan. 12 to the same Skaneateles...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Solvay girls bowlers earn wins over Chittenango, CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Busy again last week, bowling teams from Solvay and. continued eaching toward their respective post-season tournaments. In Solvay’s case, it meant facing Chittenango and seeing the girls Bearcats record a 7-0 shutout of the Bears. Nydia Rentas, with games of 153 and 150, earned a...
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys swimmers top Oswego, stay unbeaten

ONONDAGA COUNTY – This Friday night, the boys swimming teams from Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy and Fayetteville-Manlius will clash at J-D Middle School. They do so with the Red Rams undefeated after it took on Oswego last Friday night and put together a 96-82 victory over the Buccaneers. Again leading...
JAMESVILLE, NY
