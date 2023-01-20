Read full article on original website
This Massive Natural Hot Spring In Colorado Has 25 Pools & Some Are For Adults Only
There's just something so magical about soaking in a hot spring with the fresh Colorado mountain air surrounding you that you just can't find in any other state. This utterly massive resort in Pagosa Springs, CO, has 25 different natural spring pools to soak in — some are adults-only — and it's the most relaxing getaway located in the southern Centennial State.
pagosadailypost.com
Job Opportunities with the Town of Pagosa Springs
If you’re looking to make a career move and want to work where you live, the Town may have the perfect job for you. Town employees play a critical role in providing essential services to the community and the Town organization is made up of a small, tight-knit and supportive team.
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
pagosadailypost.com
EDITORIAL: The Ugly Things We Put on Our Roofs, Part One
A curious government drama unfolded this month… which may have been resolved by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners… or else, prolonged. We will have to wait and see. I heard about the fuss last Tuesday, during a couple of BOCC meetings. At the second meeting, the BOCC...
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
