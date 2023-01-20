There's just something so magical about soaking in a hot spring with the fresh Colorado mountain air surrounding you that you just can't find in any other state. This utterly massive resort in Pagosa Springs, CO, has 25 different natural spring pools to soak in — some are adults-only — and it's the most relaxing getaway located in the southern Centennial State.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO