ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes

By Barbara Collins,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: “Leading” Us Right Over a Cliff

Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Wayfair, Salesforce, Paypal and More

Check out the companies making the biggest premarket moves:. Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor maker rallied nearly 3% after being upgraded by Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Barclays said it sees potential upside from direct-current and generative artificial intelligence. The firm also upgraded Qualcomm and Seagate Technology to overweight from equal weight. Qualcomm and Seagate both gained more than 2%.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Spotify Cuts 6% of Its Workforce — Read the Memo CEO Daniel Ek Sent to Staff

Spotify sent an internal memo to staff announcing plans to lay off 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees. Spotify has a total workforce of around 9,800 people, most of whom are based in the U.S. Spotify announced Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce as the music...

Comments / 0

Community Policy