KWCH.com
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash at West 11th Street near Tyler in west Wichita. The crash closed 11th Street between Waddington and Roland. Wichita police says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash. Evergy was on the scene working...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
KWCH.com
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
KWCH.com
Wichita teen injured in early morning shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near Harry and Oliver early Sunday morning, the Wichita Police Department said. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Police learned a 17-year-old girl was in a car with two men...
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
KAKE TV
A Wichita teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured near Harry and Oliver. Just before 2:30, WPD officers were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in reference to the shooting. They learned that there was a teenage shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E Harry. She had a gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a tip to FactFinder 12, investigators learned some drivers have been wrongly ticketed for speeding in the City of Maize. Some paid hundreds of dollars in fines and have had insurance rates raised for tickets when they technically were not speeding. Driving down the road,...
KHP: Wellington man drives off to avoid police, hits patrol car
KWCH.com
KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
Law enforcement confirmed that the suspect is connected to a double homicide out of Arizona. WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat. Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration.
KAKE TV
Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
KAKE TV
Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
Fire damages south Wichita apartment building
Fire damaged a single-story apartment building in south Wichita. It happened around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, near Pawnee.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
