IGN
Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
Risen - Official Nintendo Switch Launch
Risen is a modern release of a cult classic RPG about a volcanic island within Faranga being terrorized by monstrous creatures. Master the sword, learn the art of staff fighting, or become a powerful mage, forging your path across a land filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters, and unimaginable treasures. Risen is packed with additions like a seamless open world, full gamepad controls, and reworked UI including countless side quests with over 60 hours of gameplay. Risen is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
WWE 2K23: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
WWE 2K23 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 17. John Cena graces the cover of this year’s installment, which features the debut of the 3v3 and 4v4 WarGames mode. It comes in standard, deluxe, and icon editions and is now available for preorder now (see it on Amazon). Read on for details about what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and where to find it.
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Dehya Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials? Dehya is an upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact that weilds the claymore together with a pyro vision. Dehya's ascension materials are all located in the desert and are pre-farmable. Which means that you can get everything and level her up to 90 the moment she drops.
Somewhere Near Cipal Old Coins
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in the area known as "Somewhere Near Cipal", as well as provide all of their solutions!
Discovery Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Discovery Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Discovery Challenges all revolve around discovering things in the level, like disguises, shortcuts, weapons, and exits. Carpathian Mountains Discovery Challenges. Shortcut: Passenger Car Door. Description: Unlock the...
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Cost More to Make Than The Witcher 3's DLC
CD Projekt Red allocated more budget to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion than any previous DLC, meaning it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's hefty Blood and Wine expansion. As reported by Polish outlet Parkiet (and spotted by Eurogamer), CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty to have the...
Green Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Green Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
Mahokenshi - Official Launch Trailer
Learn about the four samurai houses, check out gameplay, and get another look at the world of Mahokenshi in this launch trailer for the strategy deck-building RPG. Mahokenshi is available now on PC. Become a mighty Mahokenshi. Meet the different people of the Celestial Islands, save villages, discover shrines and...
IPCA Tech Locations
This page of the Days Gone guide details where to find the IPCA Tech. All 18 pieces of IPCA Tech are required to craft the Unknown NERO Weapon. 1: At Old Pioneer Cemetery NERO Checkpoint, on a burned corpse inside a tent. 2. Southeast of Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint, just...
The Path of Glory Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Path of Glory, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Brass Hollow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Brass Hollow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
Old Coin Locations
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in in the game, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Assassination Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Assassination Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Assassination Challenges all revolve around killing your targets in various unique ways.
How To Guides
Stranded in The Forest with hungry cannibals, terrifying mutants and need an edge? You've come to the right place! We'll be your light in the dark and point you down the path of survival with How To Guides for Building Shelter, Saving your Progress and locating precious items like the Map and Compass—with more updates on the way!
World War Z: Aftermath - Horde Mode XL Next-Gen Launch Trailer
World War Z: Aftermath is a co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film that is bringing the massive Horde Mode XL to next-gen consoles. Horde Mode XL tasks you and your team with surviving against over 1,000 hungry zombies in waves all possible thanks to the power of the current generation of consoles. World War Z: Aftermath also comes with an update specifically for next-gen consoles featuring new mutators for the standard Horde Mode Z mode, a revamped weapon progression system, and two deadly new weapons: the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL and the new update is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 4: What Must Be Done
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to meet Johedy in the archives, travel to Praenost, and escape the Breakstorm. For more Forspoken, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/forspoken.
The Best 4K TV Deals of 2023
If you're looking for the best deal on a TV that's a good fit for your needs, then you've reached the right page. Although TV deals are somewhat seasonal (there are more TV deals during certain times of the year), there's always a good deal to be found if you know where to look. These are the best deals we've found so far. The TV deals here refresh often so check back until you've found the one you want. For each TV, we've written a little bit about the quality of the deal, the standout features to look for, and the TV's gaming worthiness.
