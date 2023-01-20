Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey Announces Another Record High Jobs Count, Alabama’s December Unemployment Rate is 2.8%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey announced Friday that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021. People counted as employed rose over the year by 56,418 to 2,229,259. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” said Governor Ivey. “We broke records all year long, reminding everyone that...
Governor Ivey Signs Four Executive Orders, Begins Second Term Education Reform Push
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey this week signed four education-focused executive orders and issued a memo to the Department of Early Childhood Education. Governor Ivey has consistently stated that improving educational outcomes for Alabama’s students is her top priority. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that will be taken to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
Opinion | Renewing our focus on Alabama’s priorities and prosperity
With the Alabama Legislature set to embark on a new quadrennium, I believe it is vital to take the time to reflect upon the progress we’ve made, the obstacles we have yet to overcome, and to assess the new and emerging challenges we must face together to move Alabama forward on a path toward greater prosperity. Too often, we can become distracted by cynical political controversies or complex “culture war” issues, but the 2023 Legislative Session represents a genuine and viable opportunity to renew our shared focus on the true, undeniable, and common priorities that lie ahead.
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
Ivey appoints new Pike, Coffee district attorney, Colbert County circuit judge
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey released the latest round of appointments made by her office on Friday. James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, will assume the role of District Attorney for the Alabama 12th Judicial Circuit, which covers Pike and Coffee County. The appointment comes after former Pike-Coffee County D.A Tom Anderson announced his retirement and selection as a Supernumerary D.A. by the governor’s office in early January.
How long will it take to get your 2023 tax refund in Alabama?
Tax season is underway in Alabama — but how long will it take for you to get your annual tax refund?
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.” Executive Order 733 ensures the enforcement of the Alabama Religious Freedom...
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
First-time homebuyer assistance programs in Alabama
First-time buyers faced rising prices leading into midyear, but some of them might be able to find their sweet home in Alabama with assistance. The median home sales price rose by 15.7% between May 2021 and 2022 to $301,000, according to RedFin. That’s a year-over-year increase of $40,000. While...
2023 Alabama Timber Market Update
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
After alleged voter fraud, questions about House race
A voter fraud indictment in Perry County this month has some GOP members questioning the possible impact on a close Alabama House race that hinged on one precinct in the Black Belt county. Fred Kelley, Republican candidate last year for House District 68, would like to know if the alleged...
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
Hulsey elected freshman rep to Alabama House GOP leadership
State Rep. Leigh Hulsey, R-Helena, announced on Friday that she has been elected as the House Republican Caucus’ freshmen representative, a position that allows her to participate in discussions among the caucus leadership and serve as the voice of GOP legislators serving their first term in the body. Hulsey...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Alabama using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
