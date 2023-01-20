New Weight Loss Drugs Trending With Billionaires and Celebrities Are About to Enter More American Homes

Read full article on original website
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
What Diabetes Is Revealing About the Benefits and Risks of Personal Medicine Connected to the Internet
Medical devices for conditions including diabetes and sleep management, from insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors to C-PAP machines, are increasingly connected to the internet. Insulin pumps and glucose meters can now be connected to smartphones via Bluetooth while C-PAP machines can store and send data to health-care providers without...
Egg Prices Rose 60% in 2022. One Farm Group Claims It's a ‘Collusive Scheme' by Suppliers
Egg prices jumped 60% in 2022, according to the consumer price index, an inflation measure. One farm group claims major egg suppliers have engaged in a "collusive scheme" to gouge and fix prices to boost profits, and called on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. Egg producers and food economists...
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
Amazon Expands Air Cargo Service to India Even as Company Cuts Costs
Amazon is launching its dedicated Amazon Air cargo service in India, the service's first market in Asia. Amazon is expanding its in-house logistics arm even as CEO Andy Jassy looks to cut costs elsewhere inside the company. Amazon on Monday announced it's bringing its air cargo operations to India, marking...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Wayfair — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
Ex-Genesis Execs Claimed They Raised Millions for Crypto Hedge Fund Just as Former Company Neared Bankruptcy
A former Genesis employee sent a message to a prospective investor in December, regarding a fund he was starting called Hunting Hill Digital. The fund would be run by three ex-Genesis employees, the message said. Genesis, which is owned by Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, filed for bankruptcy protection on...
This Black Founder Sold Her Company to P&G—Why She Says She's ‘Selling Up,' Not Selling Out
On Jan. 11, Monique Rodriguez, founder and CEO of multi-million-dollar natural hair care brand Mielle Organics, announced she had sold her company to P&G Beauty, sending Black Twitter into a frenzy. Though Rodriguez and her husband will remain CEO and COO of the brand, some consumers are upset to see that it's no longer Black-owned.
To Be Successful, Let Go of False Ideas About Sacrifice and Productivity, Says President of the American Psychological Association
Thema Bryant's list of professional accomplishments is undeniably impressive. As of 2023 she is the president of the American Psychological Association. Bryant is also a professor of psychology at Pepperdine University where she directs the Culture and Trauma Research Laboratory. Before that, she was the coordinator at Princeton's University's SHARE...
Apple Ramped Up Lobbying Spending in 2022, Outpacing Tech Peers
Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures. But Amazon topped the tech giants with total spending at $19.7 million. Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft spent nearly $69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022. Apple ramped up its lobbying...
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
Bitcoin continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching the $23,000 level Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.1% by mid-afternoon, with tech and mining stocks both adding 1.2% while chemicals slid 1.1%. Global markets have...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn
Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
