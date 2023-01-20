Beaver County Humane Society offers reward for information on abandoned puppy

Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information about an emaciated puppy that was found in a wooded area of Beaver Falls.

The male puppy was brought to the center for care Thursday, according to the humane society. The 4-month-old was in poor condition, with hypothermia, malnutrition, anemia and an old injury to its left front leg.

“We are unsure if this pup was out in the elements for weeks or if it was just dumped recently,” said Cailin Rankin, shelter manager, in a news release. “We want to be Beaver County’s resource when caring for an animal becomes too much. We wish the person or persons who did this would have turned to us instead of leaving this pup in the woods to die.”

The puppy will be re-evaluated to see if it needs a blood transfusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver County Humane Society Police Department at 724-775-5801, ext. 110. For more information, visit www.beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

