Beaver Falls, PA

Beaver County Humane Society offers reward for information on abandoned puppy

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information about an emaciated puppy that was found in a wooded area of Beaver Falls.

The male puppy was brought to the center for care Thursday, according to the humane society. The 4-month-old was in poor condition, with hypothermia, malnutrition, anemia and an old injury to its left front leg.

“We are unsure if this pup was out in the elements for weeks or if it was just dumped recently,” said Cailin Rankin, shelter manager, in a news release. “We want to be Beaver County’s resource when caring for an animal becomes too much. We wish the person or persons who did this would have turned to us instead of leaving this pup in the woods to die.”

The puppy will be re-evaluated to see if it needs a blood transfusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver County Humane Society Police Department at 724-775-5801, ext. 110. For more information, visit www.beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

Claire
3d ago

I attempted to adopt a few months ago and the rescue groups asked so many questions and needed an in home evaluation. They charged up to $900 for. And they keep saying they are overcrowded. I recommend adopting through the humane society. Wonderful staff and reasonable cost to adopt. I love my rescue fur babies

Cindy Yunk
3d ago

Under NO No No circumstances should this EVER be done!!! It’s disgusting!! How on earth do these people sleep at night?? You can take your unwanted pet humane societies and I no some vets will even take dogs in and find homes for them. SO SO SAD.😢

Vicki N
3d ago

with social media, if the shelters are full, there are so many who are willing to take in and re-home unwanted pets. phones are constantly in front of so many faces they surely could have posted instead of dropping off this poor baby.

