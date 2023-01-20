As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.

