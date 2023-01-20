ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tony Dunlap
3d ago

The only debate is from those who want to retain the ability to cheat. But that's OK. It will just make finding targets easier when the time comes...

China @ Trader Joe's
3d ago

It appears the Democrats voter ID alarmist didn't have any issues with Mandatory ID to get your covid vacation, didn't hear one word how it was racists to require someone to show their ID to get the mandatory covid-19 vaccination... why is that?

Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago

Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions

As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
Cleveland.com

Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’

Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
