Tony Dunlap
3d ago
The only debate is from those who want to retain the ability to cheat. But that's OK. It will just make finding targets easier when the time comes...
China @ Trader Joe's
3d ago
It appears the Democrats voter ID alarmist didn't have any issues with Mandatory ID to get your covid vacation, didn't hear one word how it was racists to require someone to show their ID to get the mandatory covid-19 vaccination... why is that?
wosu.org
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt progress
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
wosu.org
Though outnumbered, Ohio Senate Democrats say they can still have a significant impact
Ohio Senate Democrats believe there is still a path forward for their members to make a significant impact in the legislative process even though they are outnumbered by Republicans five-to-one. There were still a few seats left at the 12-person table in the Ohio Senate Minority Caucus room after every...
Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago
Ohio state senators took up a bill last week to allow people challenging an agency order to do so in their home county. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a virtually identical measure earlier this month. In committee Tuesday, the arguments in favor of the idea sounded pretty familiar as […] The post Lawmakers reintroduce bill the governor vetoed less than a month ago appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Analysis: The group that defeated abortion rights challenges in Kansas and Kentucky is in Ohio
The two sides of the emotional, intense national debate over abortion are on a collision course in Ohio. It is an onrushing, unstoppable confrontation that may be decided by Ohio voters as soon as this year's November election. The battle over abortion rights intensified in Ohio earlier this month when...
Prosecutor: Borges’ relationship with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost was key to their plan to thwart HB6 referendum
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Former Ohio GOP chairman Matt Borges was brought into the alleged House Bill 6 criminal enterprise to help thwart a referendum on the law because of his close ties to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who has say over ballot language, federal prosecutors said Monday. Emily...
Prosecutors: Corrupt plot to pass Ohio nuclear bailout followed meeting at ‘fancy’ Washington, D.C., steakhouse
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The plan that eventually became the corrupt scheme to pass the House Bill 6 nuclear bailout legislation followed a “fancy Washington, D.C. steakhouse” in January 2017, federal prosecutors said Monday in a Cincinnati courtroom. Emily Glatfelter, the lead federal prosecutor in the case, told...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions
As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
These Are The Wildest Vanity License Plates Ohio Rejected In 2022
The Ohio BMV denied 759 plate ideas throughout 2022.
Veteran IDs ineligible form of voter ID under new Ohio law
"I've received calls from many different veterans that have asked, where does this leave me?" Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain said.
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement
WATCH: NBC4 coverage of the Intel announcement from Jan. 21, 2022 in the player above. NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment […]
Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’
Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
Fox 19
LIST: Latest snowfall totals in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s weather system dropped significant snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the latest reports from the National Weather Service:. CVG Airport: 5.6 inches. Union, Ky.: 5.6 inches. Mason: 6.3 inches. Dillsboro: 6.4 inches. Bellbrook, Ohio: 6 inches. Lebanon: 5.8 inches. Union, Ky: 5.6...
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
wcbe.org
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
Jewish Parents Travel to Buckeye State, Offer 'Kosher Kind Love' to Ohioans Dealing with Religious Harm
The couple calls their new role a move toward repairing the deep harm and rejection many LGBTQ+ individuals have faced in their own families and religious communities.
vinepair.com
A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)
Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspace
A cargo pilot flying at 39,000 feet and 200 miles east of Chicago in Ohio airspace reported watching three bright objects moving at high speed that formed a triangle at 4:46 a.m. on December 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
