Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 3: The Interloper
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to escape from prison with Auden, find Robian and return him to Cipal, and beat the Recreant Knight boss fight. For more Forspoken, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/forspoken.
Forspoken Video Review
Forspoken reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC. Square Enix's latest action RPG is the kind of game you’ve probably seen before – from its stereotypical fish-out-of-water fantasy story to its giant open-world map full of repetitive optional tasks. Its combat is flashy and fun enough to entertain across its comparatively short RPG campaign, with fights that do a decent job of pushing you to shake up your use of Frey’s elemental powers even when the overall variety of enemies isn’t particularly impressive. Its parkour system is also satisfying enough, despite the scenery you are running through being about as picturesque as a bowl of rocks with an Instagram filter slapped on.
Risen - Official Nintendo Switch Launch
Risen is a modern release of a cult classic RPG about a volcanic island within Faranga being terrorized by monstrous creatures. Master the sword, learn the art of staff fighting, or become a powerful mage, forging your path across a land filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters, and unimaginable treasures. Risen is packed with additions like a seamless open world, full gamepad controls, and reworked UI including countless side quests with over 60 hours of gameplay. Risen is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Old Coin Locations
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in in the game, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Accessibility Settings
On this IGN Forspoken wiki page, we review all the accessibility features available in Forspoken's PC and Console versions. There are five different categories inside the accessibility settings that you can customize to your liking. Below you will find them as well as all the settings they cover:. World Settings.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore Mode Is Coming Next Month, All You Need to Know
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting the Hardcore mode that fans have been waiting for. Developer Infinity Ward announced that the mode will be added next month to the game when Season 2 releases. In Hardcore mode, players don’t see the game HUD and the kill time is...
World War Z: Aftermath - Horde Mode XL Next-Gen Launch Trailer
World War Z: Aftermath is a co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film that is bringing the massive Horde Mode XL to next-gen consoles. Horde Mode XL tasks you and your team with surviving against over 1,000 hungry zombies in waves all possible thanks to the power of the current generation of consoles. World War Z: Aftermath also comes with an update specifically for next-gen consoles featuring new mutators for the standard Horde Mode Z mode, a revamped weapon progression system, and two deadly new weapons: the sai knives and tri-barrel shotgun. World War Z: Aftermath Horde Mode XL and the new update is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty Expansion Cost More to Make Than The Witcher 3's DLC
CD Projekt Red allocated more budget to Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion than any previous DLC, meaning it cost more to make than The Witcher 3's hefty Blood and Wine expansion. As reported by Polish outlet Parkiet (and spotted by Eurogamer), CD Projekt Red confirmed Phantom Liberty to have the...
The Blessed Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Blessed Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew - Announcement Trailer
Watch the cinematic reveal trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, the upcoming stealth strategy game from the makers of the Desperados series. Shadow Gambit is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
How to Solve Mystic Lock Tile Puzzles
Mystic Lock Chests in Forspoken contain a slider-based puzzle that can range in difficulty and often require quite a bit of patience in order to successfully complete them. Thankfully, if you're having trouble solving these puzzles, our Mystic Lock guide details everything you need to know about solving troublesome puzzles, as well as providing some handy tips and tricks that can make solving them much easier.
The Path of Glory Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Path of Glory, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Wanted: Dead - Exclusive Final Preview
We spent hours playing the upcoming fast-action hack-n-slash/third-person shooter Wanted: Dead ahead of its February 14 release for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC – and we quite liked its cheesy throwback feel. Previewed on PC by Travis Northup.
Somewhere Near Cipal Old Coins
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in the area known as "Somewhere Near Cipal", as well as provide all of their solutions!
Dehya Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials? Dehya is an upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact that weilds the claymore together with a pyro vision. Dehya's ascension materials are all located in the desert and are pre-farmable. Which means that you can get everything and level her up to 90 the moment she drops.
Discovery Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Discovery Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Discovery Challenges all revolve around discovering things in the level, like disguises, shortcuts, weapons, and exits. Carpathian Mountains Discovery Challenges. Shortcut: Passenger Car Door. Description: Unlock the...
Curse of the Sea Rats - Official Boss Trailer
Meet the bosses you'll face in Curse of the Sea Rats, the upcoming platform adventure game coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games on April 6, 2023. In Curse of the Sea Rats, embark on the epic journey of...
The Last of Us HBO Series Drove 238 Percent Jump in PlayStation Game's UK Sales
It's not enough to just watch The Last of Us — viewers are ready to play, too. As The Last of Us makes its television debut, the first chapter in Joel and Ellie's journey are reaping the benefits with a hefty jump in UK sales on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
