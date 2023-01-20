Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Eyewitness News
FORECAST: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend
Technical Discussion: Another rain storm tomorrow, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists. Technical Discussion: Another rain storm Thursday, with more precip possible to end the weekend. Still running mild!. Updated: 14 hours ago. Another...
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze
It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.
First Alert Weather: Mild temps Wed.; Yellow Alert for Thurs.
Alert: Yellow Alert tomorrow for light to moderate rain that could slow down travel.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and even milder with highs in the low 50s... feeling like March. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s. Rain eases in tomorrow morning and will be light to moderate throughout the day before wrapping up tomorrow evening. When all is said and done, .5 - 1.0" of rainfall is expected with just some ponding on the roadways.Looking Ahead: There's a low-end chance of showers on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. As for this weekend, it will be mainly dry with some rain possible late in the day on Sunday. Temperature-wise, it will be a little colder with highs in the 40s.
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
First Alert Weather: Passing showers Friday; Snow possible Sunday
Forecast: Today will be a little colder with a few lingering showers around the area. Expect highs in the 40s. Any iso'd evening showers will give way to more clearing overnight. It will be cold with wind chills falling into the 20s by daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny and cold with wind chills in the 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries late in the day. Expect highs in the low 40s. A chance of snow/rain will linger into Sunday night and early Monday morning as we get brushed by a system to our south. That said, a very light snowfall (<1") is possible for parts of our area, but mainly inland/N&W.
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy today with rain and clouds departing
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Last showers and clouds aim for (a glitch-free?) departure by midmorning. Colder air filters in on gusty winds throughout the day. Have a warm layer late in the day for sure!. Express forecast.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Windy with some sun today, and calmer tomorrow
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 5/10: 🌬️Strong wind, plus off-and-on sunshine, make dressing appropriately a challenge. Upper 40s to low 50s are above average, but wind chills are about 10 degrees lower, at best. Express forecast. Today:...
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
Warmer stretch before another cold front
After a weekend cold snap, a warming trend is underway. “We’ll have clouds with breaks of sun on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and temperatures in the low 70s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said.
