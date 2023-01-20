ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles’ social media team has savage moment after win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Giants badly, very badly, for the third time this year. But, this one was a bit sweeter, as it ended the Giants’ 2022-2023 season. There has been a lot of rift between these two teams, for a few reasons. One, they are division rivals, and the history between these two teams has been brewing for a very long time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe in home-field advantage over 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's just one thing standing between the Eagles and a trip to the Super Bowl: The San Francisco 49ers! They took the win over the Cowboys Sunday night.In the last play of the game, quarterback Dak Prescott tried to pass to wide receiver Kavontae Turpin but the 9ers took number 9 down securing their spot in Sunday's championship game.In the City of Brotherly Love, everyone is talking about the Birds preparing to take on the 49ers this Sunday at the Linc, the top two seeds in the NFC.This comes after Saturday's blowout against the New York Giants....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

George Kittle's One-Handed Juggled Catch Vs. Cowboys Stuns NFL Twitter

NFL Twitter stunned by Kittle's jaw-dropping catch vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. George Kittle played a big role in shifting the momentum in the 49ers' favor during the fourth quarter of San Francisco's NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX43.com

Joel Embiid is lurking in the NBA MVP race once again | Locked On 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — After missing time early in the season and dealing with the absences of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey for extended stretches, it appeared Joel Embiid might be on the outside looking in of the 2023 NBA MVP race. But after averaging 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in December leading Philadelphia to a tie for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid is right back in the thick of that race.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive

After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

No. 1 team suffers shocking upset

The unranked Temple Owls defeated the No 1 Houston Cougars on Sunday, 56-55. SportsCenter captured the game’s final moments: CLUTCH WHEN IT MATTERED THE MOST 🚨 Kur Jongkuch and Temple's defense shut down No. 1 Houston in the final seconds to secure the Owls' biggest upset in over two decades! pic.twitter.com/9YGFIzd1qi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January Read more... The post No. 1 team suffers shocking upset appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

‘True warrior’ Philadelphia Eagles player revealed

This week, Philadelphia Eagles starting right tackle Lane Johnson revealed that he was postponing surgery to repair a core muscle injury in order to return to the lineup for the team’s playoff run. It was an extremely unselfish move, and it sounds like Johnson has earned the respect of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

