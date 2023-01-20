Read full article on original website
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest
The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Lakers, Wizards do in Rui Hachimura deal?
NBA trade season is here! The deadline is Feb. 9, but we're already seeing teams kick around and even pull off deals. On Monday, the Lakers and Wizards reportedly connected on a deal centered around forward Rui Hachimura. Here are our grades for completed deals. Note: This story will update,...
NBA Stock Watch: LeBron continues hot streak, Pelicans struggling without Zion
Trade season is heating up and the all-star break is fast-approaching. But in the meantime, let's take a look at what's happening in the NBA, and whose stock is going up and whose is going down. Rising: LeBron James. LeBron James seemingly can't wait to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the...
Twins reportedly trade for Royals' Michael A. Taylor
A few days after trading one of their best bats, the Twins are acquiring one of baseball's best defensive players. The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for a pair of minor-league pitchers, per multiple reports. Taylor, who turns 32 in March, is coming...
T.I. gives Shannon Sharpe advice after Lakers courtside altercation & Skip Bayless blowup
T.I. sits down with Shannon Sharpe to advise Shannon after his recent courtside altercation at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and blowup with Skip Bayless. T.I. says to Shannon: “None of us are perfect. We can’t keep holding each other under a microscope, expecting us not to step outside the lines of perfection.”
Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points...
Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory
Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles just weren't the Eagles when Jalen Hurts wasn't on the field late in the season. Even when he returned and played hurt, they just didn't look like themselves. But on Saturday night, the real Jalen Hurts returned just in time for the divisional playoffs....
How Bengals stepped up; an incredible offensive indicator: Sharp Edges
On each day of the NFL Playoffs' divisional round, a key offensive player was injured due to what is termed a "hip-drop tackle." On Sunday, it was Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. On Saturday, it was Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Make no mistake, these tackles aren't illegal. They don't always...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
ESPN updates college power rankings with new No. 1 and No. 2
As we come down the stretch of January, college basketball just wrapped up another jam-packed week. Now, ESPN’s updated power rankings reflect what went down with a new pair of teams atop their list. In Jeff Borzello’s ranking, he had to choose between Alabama and Purdue as his new...
Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”
Tim Kurkjian: UNC Asheville grad Mike Shildt should manage again in Major League Baseball
January may be one of the coldest months of the year, but to a Hall of Fame baseball reporter, it’s the perfect time to talk about baseball. UNC Asheville held its first Baseball Night in three years due to the pandemic and was able to secure Hall of Fame inductee Tim Kurkjian to be its guest speaker Friday night at Highland Brewing.
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while the divisional playoff game seemed out of reach, wilder comebacks have been pulled off in the playoffs. At...
NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles
There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...
