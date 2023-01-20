ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

LeBron James: Bronny, Oregon Ducks have 'mutual' interest

The anticipation is building around Bronny James — the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James — and his announcement regarding where he will play his college basketball next season. Could the Oregon Ducks have the upper hand?. While Oregon hasn't offered James a scholarship, LeBron told The...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Twins reportedly trade for Royals' Michael A. Taylor

A few days after trading one of their best bats, the Twins are acquiring one of baseball's best defensive players. The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for a pair of minor-league pitchers, per multiple reports. Taylor, who turns 32 in March, is coming...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Eagles HC compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after win over Giants | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. When asked what it’s like having Jalen out there Sirianni said: “Like having Michael Jordan out there.” Jalen Hurts threw for 2 TDs and ran for another in Eagles win vs. New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round. The conversation then switches to grading Trevor Lawrence’s performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Banchero, Isaac, Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory

Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

How Bengals stepped up; an incredible offensive indicator: Sharp Edges

On each day of the NFL Playoffs' divisional round, a key offensive player was injured due to what is termed a "hip-drop tackle." On Sunday, it was Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. On Saturday, it was Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Make no mistake, these tackles aren't illegal. They don't always...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Magic's Isaac resumes NBA career after missing 2 1/2 years

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Isaac said there were times he wondered if he would ever play in the NBA again. “I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t (have doubts) with this injury,” the Orlando Magic forward said Monday night. That’s a part of coming back from an injury like this, and taking as long as it did.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
On3.com

ESPN updates college power rankings with new No. 1 and No. 2

As we come down the stretch of January, college basketball just wrapped up another jam-packed week. Now, ESPN’s updated power rankings reflect what went down with a new pair of teams atop their list. In Jeff Borzello’s ranking, he had to choose between Alabama and Purdue as his new...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”
FOX Sports

Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while the divisional playoff game seemed out of reach, wilder comebacks have been pulled off in the playoffs. At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles

There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...

