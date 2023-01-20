Read full article on original website
Champaign community raises $25,000 and counting for Bash for the Badge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign community came together Saturday night to support Bash for the Badge, they’ve raised over $25,000 dollars and counting so far. All the proceeds are going to Amber Oberheim’s organization, Peacemaker Project 703. Bash for the Badge is all about supporting law enforcement. This year’s theme is “Stand For Safety.” […]
Student from Normal plans to bike cross country for cancer treatment
A college student from Normal plans to participate in a months-long biking journey to raise money for cancer treatment. Jonathan Boudreaux is one of 17 students in the Illini 4000 that has been active since 2007, and has raised over $1.1 million. Boudreaux said he is dedicating his bike ride...
Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space
Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has died
The director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, has died. She died over the weekend following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to her husband Larry Legutko's social media post. It was a battle "she valiantly fought with good humor, a dogged determination and an optimism that was felt by me, my son, friends and colleagues and her care team. She touched oh so many lives," he wrote.
The return of Winterfest - January 22
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out these events happening in Central Illinois on January 22, 2023 (and beyond)!. The Peoria German American Society’s annual Winterfest returns to the Lindenhof! The event pays homage to the early Germanic mead or feasting halls, where the community would gather to socialize.
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
Springfield Police Ramp Up Program To Help Those With Mental Health, Addiction Issues
Springfield police and public health professionals are launching a new initiative called “co-responder deflection.”. The goal is to bring police together with experts in mental health and substance abuse to steer people with behavioral or addiction problems into treatment, as an alternative to arrest. The police department held a...
ILLINOIS COUNTY FAIR QUEEN PAGEANT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant continues during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. With 73 county fair queens from throughout the state taking part, contestants will be competing today in various aspects of the pageant after yesterday’s interview process. The new Miss Illinois County Fair Queen to be crowned late Sunday. Best wishes to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr, Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich, and all regional county fair queens.
Central Illinois celebrates Lunar New Year
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People of Central Illinois are celebrating the Lunar New Year. It’s the most significant and widely celebrated holiday in many Asian cultures, marking the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar, whose months are in moon cycles. There were no Chinese zodiac signs thousands of years ago, so the […]
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
Broadway’s ‘Lifespan of a Fact’ premieres at Heartland Theatre – and that’s a fact
Director, theater educator and Chicagoan Tom Dzurison makes his Heartland Theatre debut with “The Lifespan of a Fact,” opening Feb. 2 at the Normal venue. But Dzurison is certainly no stranger to this town — he’s had his eyes set on directing at Heartland for years.
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
Decatur Craft Beer Festival to return to downtown Decatur
January 22, 2023 – The Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) is bringing the Decatur Craft Beer Festival to Central Park in Downtown Decatur. Decatur Craft Beer Festival (DCBFest) will be taking over Central Park on Saturday, May 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. While the event is returning to downtown, this will be the first time it is hosted in Central Park. Jerry Johnson, executive director of the DAAC, explained, “The Arts Council is always excited to host events in our downtown neighborhood and Central Park is such a cozy location with plenty of room for all we have planned.”
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.
This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Stop signs stolen in some Central Illinois cities
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — “You got to be kidding me, that’s not good,” Darla Smith said. That was Darla Smith’s reaction when I told her stop signs had been stolen near her house. Commissioners from St. Joseph, Stanton and Ogden Townships told a Champaign County deputy about the problem. “They’re taking the stop signs, […]
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Bloomington family recalls experience finding a mystery lemur
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Herald family owns two cats but finding a lemur in their garage was quite the surprise. “It was like black and gray so I thought it was a racoon,” said Kurt Herald when he first saw an animal in his yard. But as...
Illinois Raptor Center treating owls hit by cars
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur said five of its last six patients, three of which were Barred Owls, were admitted to their care center for the same reason: they sustained head trauma when they were hit by cars. The Raptor Center said the birds aren’t able to see traffic coming […]
