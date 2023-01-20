Peoria student named to Upper Iowa University's fall 2022 dean's list

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Among those named to the dean's list was Sarah Tocco, a nursing major from Peoria.

To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857. It is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa campus and over 20 U.S. locations.

For more information, visit www.uiu.edu .