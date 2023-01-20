ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria student named to Upper Iowa University's fall 2022 dean's list

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Among those named to the dean's list was Sarah Tocco, a nursing major from Peoria.

To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Upper Iowa University was founded in 1857. It is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa campus and over 20 U.S. locations.

For more information, visit www.uiu.edu .

