Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

10 HOURS AGO