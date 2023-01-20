Read full article on original website
The Bachelor: Why Zach Shallcross Eliminated a Contestant Early
The Bachelor wasted no time in bringing the heat, the drama and the emotional breakdowns—including one whirlwind early exit. The season 27 premiere episode on Jan. 23 kicked off Zach Shallcross'...
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas. E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
Why Holly Madison Almost Turned Down Hosting The Playboy Murders
Watch: Why Holly Madison Almost Passed on The Playboy Murders. Holly Madison is ready to go down the rabbit hole again. ID's The Playboy Murders is the latest series to examine the dark corners of the Playboy Mansion. And each of the six episodes exploring murders and mysteries that intersect with the men's magazine are hosted and executive produced by Madison, a former Playboy bunny who lived at the mansion for seven years.
Chicago West and North West Make a "Chi Smoothie" in Sweet TikTok
How sweet! No, literally. In a video posted Jan. 20 on the TikTok account Kim Kardashian shares with eldest daughter North West, the 9-year-old appears with little sister Chicago West, 5, to help...
Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shayne Joined New Dating Show While They Were Together
Watch: "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS. Love may be blind, but Natalie Lee believes she saw right through ex Shayne Jansen. More than a year after the Love Is Blind season two couple called it quits, Natalie questioned her co-star's true intentions during their relationship. Ahead of Shayne's stint on the new dating show Perfect Match—which sees stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle and more Netflix reality hits get another shot at love—the 30-year-old accused her former fiancé of auditioning for the series while they were still together.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands on NYC Outing
Watch: Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart?. We love this outing like a love song. Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart were photographed walking hand-in-hand outside Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Jan. 21. For the occasion, Selena sported a black turtleneck paired with a blazer, while Drew wore jeans, a hoodie and a jacket.
Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S---ty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split
Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on...
Ndlovu Youth Choir shockingly eliminated on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ despite giving Golden Buzzer-worthy performance
Ndlovu Youth Choir, a fan-favorite chorale group from “America’s Got Talent” Season 14, took the stage during the fourth episode of “AGT: All-Stars” and wowed the judges with their high-energy original song titled “We Will Rise.” The lyrics are about “the resilience of the human spirit,” explained the director of the South African choir. However, despite the audience jumping up to their feet and judge Howie Mandel proclaiming they gave a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance, Ndlovu Youth Choir was shockingly eliminated on Monday night. “You can overcome your obstacles, your problems … it should never define you,” the choir members declared in...
Kim Kardashian Speaks at Harvard Business School: "Bucket List Dream"
Kim Kardashian just spoke at Harvard. What? Like it's hard? On Jan. 20, the SKIMS founder traveled to Boston and visited Harvard Business School, where she gave a guest lecture to students about...
Below Deck: Where Captain Sandy Stands With Camille Post-Firing
For Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn, firing Stew Camille Lamb is water under the boat. "I stand by it," Sandy exclusively told E! News. "First and foremost, I don't fire people unless I have the...
Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Gottschalk
Watch: Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood. Bachelor Nation is gaining a new member. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who met during Bachelor in Paradise season four in 2017, are expecting baby No. 2, the couple announced on Instagram Jan. 23. "Baby #2 due in July!" the post's caption...
Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch
Watch: Drew Barrymore Responds to Claim That She "Hates Sex" Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Family Pic Amid Pending Charges
Alec Baldwin is spending time with family. Just a few days after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office confirmed that Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, the...
Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and More Receive 2023 Razzie Award Nominations: See the Complete List
The award show that actors hope they don't get invited to is getting closer. On Jan. 23, the 2023 Razzie Awards—also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards—announced this year's nominees and picks for the "worst" films, actors and actresses from the past year. Leading the way with the...
